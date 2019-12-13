Breaking News

Ed Davey and Baroness Brinton replace Jo Swinson as Lib Dem leaders

Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton replace Jo Swinson as Lib Dem leaders. Picture: PA

Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will become the joint acting leaders of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson’s election defeat, the party has said

The Liberal Democrat leader's defeat was the biggest shock of the night, narrowly losing her Dunbartonshire East seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes.

The Liberal Democrats confirmed on Friday morning that Ed Davey MP and Baroness Sal Brinton will become the joint acting leaders of the Liberal Democrats. A leadership election will take place in the new year.

Sal Brinton, President of the Liberal Democrats said: “I want to thank Jo Swinson for her honest and fearless leadership of the Liberal Democrats.“In this election, we gained more votes than in 2017 and we have been joined by many new MPs.

“In the weeks ahead we will elect a new leader and our party will continue to be the rallying point for anyone who believes in a country where everyone has the chance to get on in life."

While outgoing party leader, Jo Swinson said: "Tonight's result is obviously hugely disappointing, in East Dunbartonshire, and across the whole country with Boris Johnson winning a majority.

"I am proud that in this campaign, the Liberal Democrats have stood up for openness, generosity and hope. We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve.

“This is clearly a setback for liberal values. But there are millions of people across the country who believe in them. By coming together to fight for them, we can create a positive future."