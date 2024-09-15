Ed Davey backs Ukraine using UK missiles without US approval - as he closes stunt-heavy Lib Dem conference

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has backed Ukraine's bid to use British-made long-range missiles to strike Russia even without US approval - as he closed his party's autumn conference in Brighton on Sunday.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has backed Ukraine's bid to use British-made long-range missiles to strike Russia even without US approval - as he closed his party's autumn conference in Brighton on Sunday.

Speaking during a Q&A session, Sir Ed said there are "difficult judgments" to be made around use of UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in the Ukraine war.

The leader said: "Fundamentally I have come to the view that we should allow President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and Ukraine to use those long range weapons to attack Russian military bases in Russia."

He said he is "not privy to all of the intelligence and the briefings", and later added: "If we have to do it unilaterally I think we should."

A debate has raged for several weeks over whether the West should allow President Zelenskyy to use offensive weapons to strike deep within Russia.

As US and UK defence officials scramble to try and decide the right course of action, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has warned that allowing long-range strikes "would mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia".

Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Sunday morning that talks are continuing with the US and allies about giving Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian airbases and military sites which are being used to launch attacks on Ukraine.

It comes after Mr Lammy told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: "Putin said 'don't send tanks'. We sent them.

"Putin said 'don't send any missiles'. We sent them.

"Putin threatens every few months to use nuclear weapons.

"What he should now do is cease his aggression and leave Ukraine."

Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC at Lib Dem conference

Speaking to LBC on Saturday, Sir Ed Davey said "the sooner we do it the better" in relation to giving the green light on missile strikes.

He said: "I think a lot of people will be disappointed.

"We obviously don’t know what was said but, from the British side, the sense is that the government wants to do this but wants to work with the Americans and other allies.

"It’s absolutely essential we support the Ukrainians against this appalling invasion by Vladimir Putin.

"There are one or two people who are apologists for Putin in parliament, I regret that, we need to stand united against Russian and Vladimir Putin."

He added: "It's clear that it's the next thing that President Zelenskyy is asking for and I think the sooner we do it the better."

The Liberal Democrat conference was characterised by the continuation of the stunts which made up the core of the party's successful general election campaign.

After spending the campaign paddleboarding, cycling down hills and going on waterslides, Sir Ed managed to increase his party's number of MPs from 15 to 72.

After arriving at the Brighton conference on a jet-ski on Saturday, Sir Ed today played volleyball with carers as he set out his party's stance on NHS and social care reforms.

During the conference, Sir Ed took aim at the changes made by the Labour government which will see millions of pensioners lose access to the £300 winter fuel payment.

Speaking to LBC, Sir Ed said he would continue to put forward alternatives to the plans in a bid to persuade the government to rethink their options.

He said he understood the importance of balancing the books but taking winter fuel payments from millions of pensioners was not the solution.

"The fight goes on," he said. "I think by putting forward alternatives like I did at PMQs - showing that you don’t have to take this awful policy proposal that is going to hurt millions of pensioners to balance the books.

"The books need to be balanced. Let’s be clear, the Conservatives left an awful financial mess.

"But I don't think you do that on the backs of millions of pensioners."

He added: "It’s going to be difficult, I'm frank about that, but you use the power of argument.

"We’ve got the budget coming on October 30, we’re going to be arguing for a whole range of things ahead of that and this will be one of them."

During the two-day conference, Sir Ed also continued to argue for an expansion of free school meals.

He told LBC on Saturday: "The Liberal Democrats advocated this in the general election. It's part of our costed manifesto and we want to keep arguing for it.

"Families are really struggling with the cost of living. People say it's gone away with inflation down – that's completely wrong. That's what the Conservatives say. They're living in a different planet.

"So many people are struggling. Let's find targeted ways that we can help people with the cost of living which also is good for education and good for health.

"And there's no better way than ensuring that every child has a decent meal at school every day.

"I think it's that one of the best things you can do for so many areas and so we are right behind it."

