Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of album release

Ed Sheeran told fans he had tested positive for Covid on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before the release of his fifth album.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter said in a statement on Instagram that he would instead give his planned interviews and performances from his home while he self-isolated.

It comes as his latest album - = or Equals - is set to be released on Friday.

The statement said: "Hey guys.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."

He went on to say: "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

"Apologies to anyone I've let down.

"Be safe everyone."

Sheeran was scheduled to perform new songs from his album and take questions from fans, among several media commitments lined up for his latest release.

Last week, the star performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, which were hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He had previously taken a break from music after having a child with his wife in 2020.