Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of album release

24 October 2021, 21:28

Ed Sheeran told fans he had tested positive for Covid on Instagram.
Ed Sheeran told fans he had tested positive for Covid on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 less than a week before the release of his fifth album.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter said in a statement on Instagram that he would instead give his planned interviews and performances from his home while he self-isolated.

It comes as his latest album - = or Equals - is set to be released on Friday.

The statement said: "Hey guys.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines."

Read more: Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says

Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise

He went on to say: "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

"Apologies to anyone I've let down.

"Be safe everyone."

Sheeran was scheduled to perform new songs from his album and take questions from fans, among several media commitments lined up for his latest release.

Last week, the star performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, which were hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He had previously taken a break from music after having a child with his wife in 2020.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Insulate Britain has said they will return to the roads.

Eco protesters pledge return to road chaos despite risk of jail and fines

Richard Ratcliffe is beginning a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in London.

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe goes on second hunger strike

Staff at Attingham Park have come under fire from Restore Trust for creating a "party" theme in the dining room.

National Trust faces backlash over 'gimmicky' contemporary collections

Playing in an esports team can go towards young people's DofE award

Duke of Edinburgh's Award adds esports as skills section activity

The issue is effecting both Tesco's website and app.

Tesco website crashes after being targeted by hackers

Police at the scene where two teenagers died in Essex

Double murder probe launched after two teenage boys die in Essex

In her first broadcast interview Ms Throup insisted the vaccine rollout has been hugely successful.

New vaccines minister Maggie Throup insists: Plan A is working

Mourners gathered in the Albuquerque Civic Plaza, New Mexico

Mourners at vigil vow to get 'justice' for cinematographer shot dead on film set

Police want to speak to these two men

Police investigate 'I will kill you' threat written in toothpaste

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust

Gun that killed Halyna Hutchins 'was being used for off-set target practice by crew'

Boris Johnson wants everyone to get jabbed

PM says vaccines are the 'way through winter' and repeats plea for booster jabs

Lateral flow tests will replace PCR for arrivals in the UK

Cheaper lateral flow tests replace PCRs for holidaymakers in 'huge boost' for travel

The education sector will receive £3 billion.

Budget 2021: Chancellor to announce £3bn investment in skills and education

Two men were shot in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

Man in critical condition after double shooting in Birmingham

The director paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins.

Rust director Joel Souza 'gutted' by death of cinematographer

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

Saudi Arabia commits to net zero emissions target for 2060

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Hutchins posted this picture in tribute to Halyna

Devastated husband of Halyna Hutchins pays tribute after she was shot dead on set
Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after being shot

Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were named in a search warrant

Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting
Innocent was found guilty in court

Man who randomly stabbed three people throughout London jailed for two decades
Donald Trump launched his social media platform yesterday

Company behind Trump's new social media soars on stock market
Howarth has been jailed for seven years

Man spiked teenager's drink in nightclub before filming himself sexually assault her
Like many MPs, Boris Johnson does not wear a mask in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise
The stunt had never been attempted before

Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change
A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing

Man arrested by detectives investigating Manchester Arena attack - GMP police
Alec Baldwin pictured two weeks ago at a film premiere

'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says
Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims
'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle quizzes expert on 'plan B' calls

'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle confronts expert on 'plan B' calls
'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police