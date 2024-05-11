Breaking News

Man, 22, charged with murder after woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street

11 May 2024, 10:09 | Updated: 11 May 2024, 10:43

Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death
Paramedics in the street in Edgware where a woman was stabbed to death. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman in her 60s was knifed to death in Edgware.

Jalal Debella was charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman in Burnt Oak, north London, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at around 11.50am on Thursday, following reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway.

One witness who worked at the salon opposite, told MailOnline that the woman was attacked after she tried to resist being robbed.

Jess Bloom, 24, said: “It happened at the bus stop and the woman ended up in the middle of the road.

“The guy was trying to get her handbag but she said no and fought back. I saw her pull the handbag twice. He pulled her into the road and stabbed her three times.

“She was covered in blood and his hand was red. He ran off and everyone ran to the woman to help her. I heard the scream.”

In graphic footage seen by the PA news agency, members of the public could be seen rushing to the woman's aid in the aftermath of the stabbing.

Flowers left at a bus stop near to the scene where a woman in her 60s was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak
Flowers left at a bus stop near to the scene where a woman in her 60s was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak. Picture: Alamy

Another witness said: “There was a lot of blood, too much blood. I heard a lot of shouting, I did not know what. Then I heard the woman say: 'Help me, help me.' It was in a high-pitched voice.

“People started shouting: 'Stop! Stop!' at the boys. They ran away.”

Emergency services attended and the woman was treated for knife wounds but she died at the scene.

Speaking on Friday, Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said: "A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Local people will notice an increased police presence in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance.

"If you have concerns or just want to speak with officers, please do approach them as they patrol."

Debella will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

