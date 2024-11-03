Man, 74, dies in 'tragic incident' in Edinburgh city centre after being struck by bus

Police and forensics at the scene in Cowgate. Picture: Duncan McGlyn

By Flaminia Luck

A 74-year-old man has died after being struck by a single-decker bus in Edinburgh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to the incident in the Cowgate area of the city around 7.25pm on Saturday night.

A number of roads in the area were closed to allow officers to carry out their investigation. The roads have since re-opened.

Police have asked people not to speculate on what has happened and to refrain from sharing distressing images on social media.

'Tragic incident'

Chief Inspector Trisha Clark, the local area commander, said: “We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the deceased's family and those viewing them inadvertently.

"We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

“Anyone with concerns or any information which could assist the investigation should contact police.”

A 74-year-old man has died after being struck by a bus in Cowgate, Edin last night. Any info to police via 101 quoting inc no 3395/02/11.



Please don't share the distressing images social media. Instead report them to the relevant social media platform.https://t.co/1esz2Sz8Pt pic.twitter.com/58ii5hzXzu — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) November 3, 2024

Sergeant Louise Birrell, Road Policing Unit, Edinburgh: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.“