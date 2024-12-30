Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations cancelled as high winds set to sweep UK

By Emma Soteriou

All outdoor Hogmanay events have been cancelled due to warnings of snow and high winds.

Outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for Edinburgh's New Year celebrations on December 30 and 31 have been cancelled due to the bad weather.

The Met Office has issued warnings for high winds, heavy rain and snow over the coming days, with Scotland being worst hit.

The events were cancelled by organisers UniqueAssembly amid Met Office yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, and an amber warning for northern Scotland.

Organisers apologised to tourists who had travelled internationally for the events, with the concert in the gardens headlined by Scottish band Texas, and said it was not safe to carry out preparations outdoors in such bad weather.

All indoor events will take place as planned.

As we move from 2024 to 2025 the week ahead will involve plenty of rain, wind and some snow



If you have any plans over the New Year/Hogmanay period then check out all the important weather details below ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wxIU0ub6Fr — Met Office (@metoffice) December 30, 2024

An Edinburgh’s Hogmanay spokesperson said: "Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for tonight (30th Dec) and the 31st December are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

"The cancellation includes tonight's Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on the 31st December, the Edinburgh's Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the Midnight Fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

"We have unfortunately been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions.

"Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.

"We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here at the Home of Hogmanay."

They added: "All indoor events are taking place as planned throughout the festival, including tonight’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the 31st December, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St. Giles' Cathedral.

"We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin' and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello."

