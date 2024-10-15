Man carrying 18 knives arrested outside London train station after stop and search

The man was found with 18 knives on his outside Edmonton Green Tube station on Monday afternoon. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A man is in custody after being found carrying 18 knives - which were likely destined for south London gangs.

The man, aged 23, was arrested at around 2pm outside Edmonton Green train station in Enfield on Monday.

After resisting the stop and search, officers discovered the knives as well as a quantity of class A and B drugs in a drawstring bag.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons, and with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

He remains in custody at a north London police station.

The man was arrested outside Edmonton Green station in north London. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson, who led the operation, said: “Time and again, knife crime and gang violence have terrible far-reaching consequences that affect both the victims and the communities around them.

“That is why the Met’s operation to crack down on gangs and knife crime is so important, and it is why communities stand firm with us in this determination.

"This arrest is a welcome step towards removing weapons off our streets and tackling gang violence.

“We are committed to making the capital a safer place, by reducing crime that impacts individuals, our communities and businesses.”

The Met Police said officers are intensifying efforts to reduce knife crime and crackdown on violent gangs, while actively engaging with the local communities to foster collaboration and trust.