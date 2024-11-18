Education Secretary Bridget Philipson 'hasn't changed her mind' and will vote against assisted dying bill

18 November 2024, 08:33

Bridget Phillipson on assisted dying

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Education Secretary Bridget Philipson says she'll be voting against the assisted dying legislation, but stresses first to MPs they can vote how they choose.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari she said: "First of all, it's a free vote, it's up for MPs to decide. When it was last voted on in 2015... I voted against, and I haven't changed my mind.

"For all of us these are difficult and emotive issues."

The proposed legislation is to be debated by MPs on November 29.

Only terminally ill adults with less than six months to live who have a settled wish to end their lives would be eligible under the proposed law, which is being put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

Read more: Kim Leadbeater calls for MPs to 'step back' as Labour divisions deepen over assisted dying bill

Read more: Assisted dying means a doctor’s best guess becomes a patient’s last day

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, an 11-time gold medallist, warned changing the law could cause a "seismic shift" in the way the health system cares for people.

"I urge Parliamentarians to understand the significance of proposed changes to the law and the seismic shift it would cause to the way we choose to care for people at their most vulnerable," she said.

Doctor says we must 'sort out' palliative care sector before looking at assisted dying

The report from Dr John Keown, a Christian ethicist, argued the proposed law could "grease the slope" and pointed to potential extensions to include children or those living with mental and chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Baroness Grey-Thompson's call was backed by Conservative baron and disability rights campaigner Kevin Shinkwin, who was born with brittle bone disease.

"Precedents in other jurisdictions show that safeguards are quickly eroded, and disabled people become targets by default," he said.

"We should not be in any doubt: the stakes could not be higher."

Ms Leadbeater and supporters of the proposed Bill say it includes "three layers of scrutiny" requiring sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has ordered NHS officials to carry out a cost analysis of any change and has warned it could cost the health system more if a new law were to be implemented.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described Mr Streeting as "quite naughty" for using "his position as Health Secretary to make Government arguments."

Mr Philp said told Sky News' Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: "I would be prepared to support this on the grounds that I respect other people's right to make their own choice, even though it's a choice I myself, would, I hope never make."

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh also said she is leaning towards voting in favour of the Bill.

Asked if she shares Health Secretary Wes Streeting's concerns about an absence of palliative care, she said: "I think we can all acknowledge that palliative care isn't in as good as state as it should be so I am listening to those concerns. But I also don't think this is an either or and that's why I'm weighing up all those representations.

"I'm very conscious that people have very strong views on both sides and I'm talking to my constituents about it."

Research from the Nuffield Council on Bioethics (NCOB) found the majority of people support legislating assisted dying in England.

But there are certain caveats linked to the support - including the implementation of safeguards to ensure the service could not be abused, researchers found.

The September survey found that seven in 10 (70%) people in England support a change in the law on assisted dying, and 14% oppose a change.

