King 'deeply saddened' by death of Brit in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack. Picture: Alamy, PA

By Henry Moore

A 31-year-old Brit who was among 14 killed in the New Orleans terror attack has been revealed as the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry’s former nanny.

Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, died from blunt force injuries during the New Year's Day attack in the French Quarter.

The Met Police confirmed Mr Pettifer's identity on Saturday as his family paid tribute.

"He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," they said in a statement.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."

Edward was the child of Charles Pettifer, an ex-Coldstream Guards Officer and Camilla Wyatt.

Mr Pettifer split from Ms Wyatt, eventually marrying Tiggy Legge-Bourke, 59.

Mrs Legge-Bourke was the nanny of royals Prince William and Prince Harry between 1993 and 1999.

The King is said to be "deeply saddened" by the Brit's passing, according to Palace sources.

The New Orleans coroner earlier released a list of 12 others killed in the attack:

Andrew Dauphin, 26, from Montgomery, Alabama

Kareem Badawi, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Brandon Taylor, 43, from Harvey, Louisiana

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, from Gretna, Louisiana

Matthew Tenedorio, 25, from Picayune, Mississippi

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, from Gulfport, Mississippi

Nicole Perez, 27, from Metairie, Louisiana

Reggie Hunter, 37, from Prairieville, Louisiana

Martin Bech, 27, from New York City, New York

Terrence Kennedy, 63, from New Orleans, Louisiana

Elliot Wilkinson, 40, from Slidell, Louisiana

William Dimaio, 25, from Holmdel, New Jersey

One victim is still yet to be identified.

Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, a former nanny to the Duke of Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British National who has died in New Orleans and are in contact with local authorities."

Police identified 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and a US army veteran, as the prime suspect in the case on Wednesday.

He ploughed a truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers before exiting the vehicle and opening fire.

Inside, an ISIS flag was discovered, with the FBI currently investigating what affiliations Jabbar may have had with terrorist group.

Prince William (left) and Harry arriving at Heathrow from Aberdeen with royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke. Picture: Alamy

It comes after his half-brother said on Friday that his actions were ‘completely out of character’.

“You would never think he would do anything like this. He was just the calmest, most gentle person you could possibly know," Abdur-Rahim Jabbar said.

He said his brother’s actions did not reflect the Muslim faith, and instead showed signs of extremism and radicalisation.

“I want to be clear, even though he claimed to be a Muslim, this type of behavior is more extremist behavior. This is radicalization,” he said.

“I know they see his name, they see our name. There’s already a stigma around Muslims — that these are the type of things we do. But I want to be clear. It’s not.”

Jabbar was in a Ford pick-up truck, rented using the same Turo rental app used by a Cybertruck bomber in Las Vegas hours later.

The FBI has now said the suspect was fatally shot after exiting his video and opening fire on the public, later engaging in a gunfight with police.

President Biden said Jabbar expressed a “desire to kill” in videos posted on social media.Addressing the nation, Biden said the FBI had briefed him on the attack.

The suspect uploaded videos to social media "mere hours before the attack" indicating that he was inspired by IS and expressing a "desire to kill", Biden said.

Suspected improvised explosive devices were also found in the area and a long gun with a "suppressive device" on it, acting as a silencer, was also recovered.

42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabber was an Army veteran and US citizen from Texas.

A flag associated with the Islamic State (IS) group was found in the vehicle he was driving and the FBI said it was investigating what affiliations Jabbar may have had with terrorist groups.