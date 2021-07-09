EE grants customers free data for Sunday evening's Euro final

EE will give all customers free data between 6pm and midnight on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Phone network EE is giving its customers six hours of free phone data on Sunday night to help people keep up to date with the Euro 2020 final.

From 6pm to midnight on Sunday 11 July, customers with EE will be able to use their phone without dipping into their data.

A text from EE to its customers reads: “We want everyone to experience the big match. So, any data you use from 6pm to midnight on Sunday will be on us.

“Stream the game, message your mates and tweet your predictions – all without denting your data. Already used up your allowance? We’ll give you extra data so you don’t miss out.”

Read more: Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

Read more: 'Let staff start work late on Monday after Euros final if you can', PM says

The EE website says the offer is available to all EE and BT Mobile UK customers, excluding Business Connect, and that users do not need to do anything – the offer will kick in automatically.

Customers should receive the same data speed they already get as part of their plan, although the website does warn that EE might need to “temporarily throttle data speeds” to ensure everyone can benefit from the offer.

However, EE says customers should still be able to “enjoy the game uninterrupted”.

EE is not the only company announcing temporary changes to its services ahead of the final, which will see England play Italy.

Supermarket chains Co-op, Lidl and Tesco have changed their opening hours, with Co-op and Tesco stores closing early on Sunday and Lidl opening late on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said businesses should let staff start late on Monday if they can, although he acknowledged this may not be possible for all firms.

He has also remained tight-lipped on the possibility of an extra bank holiday if England win, saying he did not want to “tempt fate”.

Read more: England fan who skipped Euro semi-final to donate stem cells given tickets to final

Read more: Pubs to stay open late on Sunday in case Euro 2020 final goes to extra time

England booked their place in the final at Wembley on Sunday after beating the Danes 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday night.

The win means the boys in white will be heading into their first final of a major international tournament in 55 years - and their first ever European Championships final.