EE grants customers free data for Sunday evening's Euro final

9 July 2021, 20:05

EE will give all customers free data between 6pm and midnight on Sunday
EE will give all customers free data between 6pm and midnight on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Phone network EE is giving its customers six hours of free phone data on Sunday night to help people keep up to date with the Euro 2020 final.

From 6pm to midnight on Sunday 11 July, customers with EE will be able to use their phone without dipping into their data.

A text from EE to its customers reads: “We want everyone to experience the big match. So, any data you use from 6pm to midnight on Sunday will be on us.

“Stream the game, message your mates and tweet your predictions – all without denting your data. Already used up your allowance? We’ll give you extra data so you don’t miss out.”

Read more: Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

Read more: 'Let staff start work late on Monday after Euros final if you can', PM says

The EE website says the offer is available to all EE and BT Mobile UK customers, excluding Business Connect, and that users do not need to do anything – the offer will kick in automatically.

Customers should receive the same data speed they already get as part of their plan, although the website does warn that EE might need to “temporarily throttle data speeds” to ensure everyone can benefit from the offer.

However, EE says customers should still be able to “enjoy the game uninterrupted”.

EE is not the only company announcing temporary changes to its services ahead of the final, which will see England play Italy.

Supermarket chains Co-op, Lidl and Tesco have changed their opening hours, with Co-op and Tesco stores closing early on Sunday and Lidl opening late on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said businesses should let staff start late on Monday if they can, although he acknowledged this may not be possible for all firms.

He has also remained tight-lipped on the possibility of an extra bank holiday if England win, saying he did not want to “tempt fate”.

Read more: England fan who skipped Euro semi-final to donate stem cells given tickets to final

Read more: Pubs to stay open late on Sunday in case Euro 2020 final goes to extra time

England booked their place in the final at Wembley on Sunday after beating the Danes 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday night.

The win means the boys in white will be heading into their first final of a major international tournament in 55 years - and their first ever European Championships final.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Max Woosey spent Monday night at ZSL London Zoo before moving on to the Downing Street garden

Charity camper, 11, meets PM after pitching up in No10 garden
England could play in similar weather conditions to the 1966 World Cup team.

Euro 2020: England to play final in same weather as 1966 World Cup team
The school has organised a range of activities to celebrate England's success so far in the Euros

Harry Kane: Primary school renamed in honour of England captain
Police issued the £10,000 fine after the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football fans fined £10k for celebrating Euro 2020 semi-final win in street
England's players will donate their Euro 2020 prize money to the NHS

England team to donate millions in Euros prize money to NHS Covid heroes
Co-op and Lidl are among the supermarkets adjusting their opening times for the Euro 2020 final.

Co-op, Lidl and Tesco to change opening times for Euro 2020 final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds

Test and Trace is 'a success', Dido Harding insists - James O'Brien responds
'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder

'She was just walking home': the impact of Sarah Everard's murder
James O'Brien: I don't trust the absolute cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet

James O'Brien: I don't trust the cavalcade of clown cars that constitute the Cabinet
The YouTuber was speaking to LBC

YouTuber Oli London defends 'identifying as Korean' after 'racial transition surgery'
'I'll never wash it, it smells like Mason,' shirt-winning England fan tells LBC.

'I'll never wash it': Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her shirt
'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

'Your life will get better': Eddie Izzard's moving advice for people coming out

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London