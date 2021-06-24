EE reintroduces EU roaming charges, despite saying it wouldn't after Brexit

EE has announced customers will be forced to pay £2 a day to use their phones as normal in Europe. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

EE has announced it will reintroduce roaming charges from January, despite saying just months ago it had no plans to do so after Brexit.

Most major mobile operators, including EE, O2, Three and Vodafone all said in January 2021 that they would not reintroduce roaming charges.

But on Thursday EE announced that they would charge £2 a day to allow customers to use their phones as normal in Europe.

This will apply to anyone joining or upgrading their phone from 7 July 2021.

Leaving the EU means UK mobile networks no longer have to follow fair use limits which banned companies from charging customers extra to use their phones in other member states.

O2 told LBC they still have "no plans to make any changes" to their roaming charges. Vodafone and Three have been contacted for comment.

An EE spokesperson said their new charges "will support investment into our UK based customer service and leading UK network.

“Customers travelling abroad for longer will be able to use a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass. Essential plan customers will be able to take the Pass for £10, while Smart or Full Works plans customers are able to include the same pass as part of their plan.”

EE customers will still be able to use their phones in Republic of Ireland without paying extra.

