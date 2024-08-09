'Violent, thuggish' football fans will face justice 'quickly' minister warns, as Starmer meets with police chiefs

By Danielle de Wolfe

English Football League fans behaving in a "violent" or "thuggish" manner this weekend will be pushed through the criminal justice system "quickly", a minister has warned.

Asked about the speed of convictions for violent offenders earlier today, the Paymaster General told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "I think you're entirely right to identify the slowness that's existed in our criminal justice system."

Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said that “far-right groups could seek to exploit” upcoming games, adding those causing disorder would be "dealt with quickly by the criminal justice system".

The message followed more than a week of heightened tensions amid riots across the UK, with some 36 EFL matches set to take place over the weekend.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer warned that "social media is not a law-free zone" as he met with police chiefs on Friday.

The PM joined Sir Mark Rowley and Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine in Lambeth to discuss the force's response to this week's riots.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer views CCTV screens with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley and Commander Ben Russell in the Engineering Suite in the Metropolitan Police Command. Picture: Alamy

“Going into this weekend, it’s important that the message continues to go out that if you engage in violent, thuggish behaviour on our streets, you’re going to be dealt with quickly," Thomas-Symonds told Sky.

Adding: “We’ve already seen sentences of up to three years handed down, people now facing the inside of a prison cell because of the appalling way in which they’ve conducted themselves in recent days."

Sir Keir Starmer is understood to have said there is no doubt that levels of policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder following a third Cobra meeting.

He also thanked the police and wider criminal justice system at the meeting.

The Prime Minister had earlier insisted it was "important that we don't let up".

Far-right events last night didn't materialise. Instead, streets were full of crowds of thousands of counter-demonstrators.

Starmer also thanked the police and wider criminal justice system, adding he thinks the quick sentencing of offenders has acted as a "deterrent".

More than 480 people have now been arrested after several dawn raids were carried out across the country.

Blackburn Rovers face Derby County and Preston North End play Sheffield United in the Championship's two opening games from 8pm.

Barnsley face Mansfield Town in League One and Chesterfield take on Swindon Town in League Two, with kick-off at the same time.

Asked about fears "far-right groups could seek to exploit" games, Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News: "We'll continue to make those additional officers available and where there are communities with particular fears, I was in Bristol for example yesterday talking to Muslim community leaders, we will make sure that we make protection available to those communities as well.

Adding: "It's hugely important."

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told journalists on Friday he had already spoken with police about their plans for the weekend.

"I think there were a lot of things in the mix this weekend but of course, whatever the challenge, we have to rise to it," he said.

"That's why I've had Cobra meetings."

Sir Keir continued: "Yes, football is added into the mix, there are other things in the mix, but our focus has to be absolutely solely on the safety and security of our communities, and that's exactly where it is."

More than 480 people had been arrested in connection with disorder throughout England by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), and some have received prison sentences.

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London. Picture: Alamy

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up and staff were sent home early over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport last week but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to start.

The police were braced for over 100 far-right rallies with 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.

Thousands of anti fascist supporters and anti racists protest against the far-right in Brighton. Picture: Alamy

A counter protestors holds a placard in front of boarded up windows in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

However, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) has warned that 20 potential gatherings and three counter-protests were believed to have been planned for Thursday evening.

NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens told reporters earlier that those "intent on violence and destruction have not gone away" as he said police were "very focused on the weekend".

He suggested police patrols could be stepped up at lower league matches at the start of the football season amid concerns there could be flare-ups at forthcoming fixtures.

While perpetrators had been "deterred" and "received a message from communities", there are "many potential events still being advertised and circulated online", he said, adding: "There's no complacency at all in our mind that we need to be prepared for the days and particularly the weekend ahead. So the policing posture remains the same."

Some rioters have already been jailed for up to three years, as other suspects continue to face court over disorder across the country.

A woman has been arrested in relation to a social media post which contained inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.

Cheshire Police have arrested a 55-year-old woman from near Chester on Thursday on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and false communications.

She is currently in custody, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: "We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online.

"It's a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy.

"It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person."

'Events passed without major incident'

Yesterday, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said more than 1,000 officers were deployed in London ready to respond to events planned across the city.

"They were ready to protect our communities from hateful, divisive and violent behaviour.

"Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption.

"However, officers did face antisocial behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble."

He continued: "Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening.

"I want to thank our communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening.

"I would also like to thank the committed officers who have been working hard to police London today, serving their communities and keeping people safe."