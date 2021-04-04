Egypt holds parade to celebrate moving 22 royal mummies to new location

4 April 2021, 09:59 | Updated: 4 April 2021, 10:02

A decorated vehicle transferring a mummy as part of the parade
A decorated vehicle transferring a mummy as part of the parade. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

Egypt has held a gala parade to celebrate the transportation of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to a new location.

The royal mummies were being transferred from their previous home in the Egyptian Museum to a new resting location in a museum further south in Cairo.

They were transported in climate-controlled cases that were loaded onto trucks decorated with wings and pharaonic design.

The trucks were decorated to appear like the ancient boats that were used to carry dead pharaohs to their tombs.

According to Egypt's ministry of antiquities, most of the mummies belong to the ancient New Kingdom which ruled Egypt between 1539 BC to 1075 BC.

People in ancient Egyptian outfits participate in the parade
People in ancient Egyptian outfits participate in the parade. Picture: PA

The mummies, comprising 18 pharaohs and four other royals, were originally buried around 3,000 years ago in secret tombs in the Valley of Kings and the nearby Deir el-Bahri site.

They include one of the country's most well-known pharaohs, Ramses II. In addition, among the mummies was also Egypt's only female pharaoh, Hatshepsut.

The gala parade was broadcast live on Egyptian state television and other stations. It was also live-streamed on social media platforms by Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry.

Members of a military marching band gather in front of the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square
Members of a military marching band gather in front of the Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square. Picture: PA

"This parade is a unique global event that will not be repeated," declared tourism and antiquities minister Khaled el-Anany.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi tweeted: "This majestic scene is a new evidence of the greatness of this people, the guarding of this unique civilisation that extends into the depths of history."

Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry have indicated that 20 of the mummies will be displayed at the new museum while the remaining two will be stored.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Around 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police in Northern Ireland last night

Police attacked with petrol bombs during another night of riots in Northern Ireland
Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein claims he has been placed under house arrest

Jordan's Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein claims he has been placed under house arrest
People stand in line at Kuwait Vaccination Centre to get the vaccine (Kuna/AP)

Foreigners made to wait for vaccines in oil-rich Kuwait

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing after celebrating Easter Mass at St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican (Filippo Monteforte/AP)

Christians of the world mark Easter amid restrictions imposed during pandemic
A woman wearing a face mask attends Easter Sunday mass led by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus Christ is believed to have been buried, in the Old City of Jerusalem (Oded Balilty/AP)

In Pictures: Christians around the world celebrate Easter

Chief executives from the UK's leading airlines have written to the Prime Minister

Airlines urge Boris Johnson to give them green light for international travel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims
Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism
Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism
British civil liberties being sacrificed by vaccine passports, Tory MP fears

Mandatory vaccine passports threat to British freedom, Tory MP fears
The caller urged people to get the Covid vaccine

Caller describes shocking Covid symptoms as he begs others to 'get the vaccine'
Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London