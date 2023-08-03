Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by his OAP wife Iris, 83, breaks silence after split

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, married Iris Jones, 83, in 2020. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

The Egyptian toyboy husband of 83-year-old Iris Jones has spoken out after she dumped him and replaced him with a cat.

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, tied the knot with Iris Jones, 83, in 2020 but Iris said the relationship became ‘hard work’ and their frequent bickering led to them breaking up.

“We used to have a great sex life but then, rather than making love, we ended up arguing all the time about anything and everything,” she told Closer magazine.

She bought a cat instead, Mr Tibbs - days after Mohamed moved out of their Somerset home.

She said Mr Tibbs is the ‘perfect companion’ for her.

Iris has now ditched her Egyptian lover and replaced him with a cat Mr Tibbs. Picture: Facebook

"He never complains, is very quiet and beautiful to look at – I adore him," she said. "And he’s very happy here and doesn’t create a mess."

Mohamed has now broken his silence in the form of a cryptic Facebook post. He shared lyrics from the Gloria Gaynor song: “I will survive.”

Iris said she is very happy with her new cat as he doesn't make a mess. Picture: Facebook

“At first I was afraid, I was petrified. Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side. But then I spent so many nights thinking how you did me wrong. And I grew strong. And I learned how to get along.”

He appeared on This Morning in November 2021, saying: “Some people attack us. Why? I am working.

“I’m not with Iris because I need something … I am a rich man, I have a bungalow in Cairo.”