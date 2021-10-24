Double murder probe launched after two teenage boys die in Essex

Police at the scene where two teenagers died in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a double murder investigation after two teenage boys died after being found injured in a street in Essex.

Essex police were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at 1.30am on Sunday morning after receiving multiple calls.

Officers arrived at the scene and found three people injured. Two of them later died despite the efforts of paramedics, police said.

Police are working out to establish the circumstances of the boys’ deaths.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Essex Police

The third victim was treated at the scene and suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Clarkson, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This incident has required an immediate and a large-scale response and officers and investigators have worked through the night to piece together what happened in the lead up to this tragic incident.

“Our investigations will continue throughout today.

“We understand there will naturally be shock and concern within the community after such a tragic loss of life. But, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“We know there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge anyone who saw anything in Regency Court and the roads around it in central Brentwood between 1am and 2am to come forward and speak to us if you have not already done so.”

Chief Inspector Mark Barber said: “There will continue to be a highly visible police presence in Brentwood this morning and indeed throughout the day.

“I am acutely aware that this incident will shock many without the community. My officers will be there throughout the day – they will be there to reassure you and keep you safe. If you have any concerns or information on the incident then, please, do not hesitate to come forward and speak to them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to call police on 101 citing incident 125 of October 24.