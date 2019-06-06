Fire Rips Through Gymkhana, Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurant in Mayfair

6 June 2019, 16:51 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 17:50

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at an award-winning restaurant in Albemarle Street in Mayfair.

Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, Gymkhana was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. Dramatic photos from the scene show firefighters battling the blaze in the swanky venue.

The fire was put out within an hour of firefighters arriving on the scene.

Firefighters tackle the blaze.
Firefighters tackle the blaze. Picture: Twitter / Aliceyexleyx

London Fire Brigade said: "Half of the ground floor kitchen and half of the ducting from ground floor to roof level is alight.

The Brigade was called at 1608. Fire crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, Euston, Paddington, Chelsea and Dowgate fire stations are at the scene."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Video: Twitter/emilymreid_

