Eight pallbearers who carried late Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral recognised in special honours list
25 March 2023, 07:05
Eight pallbearers who carried the late Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her funeral are among a list of people to be recognised in a special honours list.
Soldiers were selected from the King's Company (the Queen's Company at the time), 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and have been awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal.
The soldiers were recognised under the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) as an acknowledgement of their service to the Queen.
RVO awards are bestowed by the King who served the monarch or the rest of the Royal Family.
Pallbearers recognised
The full list of soldiers to be recognised are:
- Lance Sergeant Alex Turner
- Lance Corporal Tony Flynn
- Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski
- Guardsman Fletcher Cox
- Guardsman James Patterson
- Lance Sergeant Ryan Griffiths
- Guardsman Luke Simpson
- Guardsman David Sanderson
All eight carried the Queen's coffin as millions watched across the UK and the rest of the world.
Soldiers in the unit that carried the late monarch's coffin had a special connection with the Queen, who held the position of company commander.
The Queen's closest confidant Angela Kelly has also been recognised in the special honours list, as have the pallbearers who carried the Queen's coffin at her lying-in-rest in Edinburgh.
Ms Kelly, the Queen's adviser, worked for the monarch for more than 25 years and is a Commander of the RVO.