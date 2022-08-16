Breaking News

Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

16 August 2022, 21:13 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 21:35

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death
An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death. Picture: Ronaldo Butrus

By Megan Hinton

An elderly man who had been riding his mobility scooter in west London was stabbed to death on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at 4.06pm to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a man with stab injuries, and despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

Police are working to inform the next of kin of the man, who is believed to be in his 80, and there have been no arrests.

The Met said: "A crime scene is in place and urgent inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing."

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood from the Met's Specialist Crime Command said: "My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public's assistance.

"I'm asking for anyone with dash-cam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 Eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3:15pm and 4pm.

"The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time. If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact."

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, lead for policing in Ealing, added: "This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

"We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime. The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

"My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you - if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know."

So far this year there have been 58 homicides in London including this stabbing of a pensioner on his mobility scooter.

The stabbing comes a day amid a wave of violence that has swept across London in recent days.

On Monday three people were shot in north-west London, police found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and then came across two more victims, a 21-year-old man and another thought to be in his early 20s.

A man was repeatedly stabbed at a Korean restaurant in Poland Street, just off Oxford Street on Monday. A man was arrested.

This story is breaking, more follows.

Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

'Resisting the temptation to give up': Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Shirley-Ann Dumbuya was killed in a car crash on the M60.

Mum of four killed by lorry driver after Green Flag 'refused to assist with broken down car'

RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men'

'Disgraceful and dangerous': RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men' in a bid to improve diversity

Darius Danesh has died aged 41

Pop Idol star Darius Danesh found dead in apartment aged 41

The 'Hannah & Dave' advert forms part of Crown Paint's 'Life Stories' series.

Crown Paints 'sexist' advert triggers online backlash amid hundreds of complaints

A tornado has hit Cornwall amid torrential rain

Tornado over Cornwall as huge mudslides and torrential downpours hit UK

Ryan Giggs at court today (main image) and in court (bottom right) denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs says he's never been faithful and 'can't resist' attractive women as he takes stand in assault trial

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are vying to replace Boris Johnson.

What to expect at the Tory leadership debate in Scotland

Eggs ranked among the mid-range food choices due to their high cholesterol content.

Healthy breakfast? Swap eggs for avocado (or vegetable curry) radical food study suggests

Owami Davies has been missing since the start of July

Missing nurse Owami Davies could still be alive and 'in need of help' six weeks after she vanished as five bailed

Mr Dos Santos and Team GB athlete partner Bianca Williams were stopped previously

Police make me feel unsafe driving in London, says sprinter pulled over twice by Met

Over 5,000 cases of wild cherry Capri Sun drinks have been recalled after a cleaning product was added to a production line

Over 5,000 cases of Capri-Sun recalled over cleaning solution contamination fears

Actor Duggie Brown has died aged 82

Tributes paid after Corrie Star Duggie Brown dies aged 82

Miss Gilbert's mother Sandy can be seen reasoning with the irate man

Irate picnicker sees red as he blocks combine harvester over 'dusty sandwich'

Greater Manchester Police announced the girl's body was recovered overnight

Teenage girl, 14, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Greater Manchester

Biden

Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation

Western Drought Colorado River

Drought-stricken states to get less water from Colorado River

Police Boat Saves Wedding

Police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom

Lebanon Banks

Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges

Jill Biden

US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Norway Walrus

Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus

Russia Putin

Putin blasts US 'hegemony' and predicts the end of a 'unipolar' world order

Estonia Soviet Monument

Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is 'public order risk'

Germany Drought

German industry at risk as Rhine falls, lobby group warns

Lost Mural

Long-hidden rare synagogue mural restored

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O'Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

