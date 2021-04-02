Elderly woman dies after being attacked by two escaped dogs

2 April 2021, 20:21

An elderly woman has been killed in a dog attack
An elderly woman has been killed in a dog attack. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A woman in her 80s has died after being attacked by two escaped dogs in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police were alerted after the woman was found in a garden suffering from serious injuries at an address on Boundary Avenue in Rowley Regis on Friday afternoon.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video footage on social media appeared to show an air ambulance taking off from a nearby playing field.

Police said the dogs - who have been seized to establish their breed - did not belong to the woman, but managed to get into her garden before attacking her.

A 43-year-old local man has been detained on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

He remains in custody for questioning.

The victim sustained dog bite injuries, although a post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

A police scene and presence will remain in place in the area as work is carried out to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this deeply distressing time."

