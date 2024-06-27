General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister admits to election bet as police probe potential 'misconduct' in gambling scandal

A poll has found 52% of the public support junior doctors as the British Medical Association begin its latest action with a five-day strike.

50% of the public also blame the government for industrial action.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer met with striking junior doctors outside Bristol Royal Infirmary.

She told LBC reporter Heather Cartwright "junior doctors have seen a huge real-terms pay cut since 2008, they've lost a quarter of their pay in real terms."