General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister admits to election bet as police probe potential 'misconduct' in gambling scandal
27 June 2024, 07:06 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 09:09
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said he has put a bet on the Conservatives winning the election as the Metropolitan Police has said it will begin investigating a "small number" of cases relating to the ongoing betting scandal involving several politicians and police officers.
Today's Highlights
- Met Police to lead election betting probe for 'small number of cases' which could relate to misconduct in public office
- Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being ‘bullied into action’ over election betting scandal
- Politicians who delete betting scandal evidence from WhatsApp ‘committing offence’, ex-Met Police deputy chief warns
- Man arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal after unsolicited messages sent to MPs.
- The Tories are promoting their "comprehensive plan for business." Small business tax cuts are a key part of their plan to "turbocharge" economic growth.
- Labour is going back to school to promote its plans for work experience. They want all students to complete two weeks' worth of hands-on experience.
Poll suggests 50% of public blame the government for junior doctor strikes
A poll has found 52% of the public support junior doctors as the British Medical Association begin its latest action with a five-day strike.
50% of the public also blame the government for industrial action.
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer met with striking junior doctors outside Bristol Royal Infirmary.
She told LBC reporter Heather Cartwright "junior doctors have seen a huge real-terms pay cut since 2008, they've lost a quarter of their pay in real terms."
Watch again: How does the Exit Poll actually work?
Want to know how the exit polls are so accurate? LBC explains the process...
Polls suggest Labour to win most seats in Scotland
Two new polls suggest Labour could win the most seats in Scotland in the General Election.
Analysis of Savanta's poll by elections expert Professor John Curtice suggests Labour could win 28 seats in Scotland, while SNP's seats could fall from 48 to 18.
But it suggested 34% of Scots could vote SNP, giving them the same level of support as Labour.
Another poll by Survation placed support for Labour at 37% and SNP at 31%.
Labour party member arrested for honeytrap scandal released on bail
The Met Police have confirmed the man arrested in relation to the Westminster honeytrap scandal has been released on bail.
Labour administratively suspended the individual on Wednesday, as soon as they were informed he was a member.
Shadow education secretary: children affected by private school VAT plan 'minimal'
Bridget Phillipson told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she does not accept that the party's plans to remove the private school tax break will affect many families.
She said "fees have gone up and the numbers [of children at them] have gone up too".
Business minister placed a bet on this General Election
Kevin Hollinrake told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he still hopes the result will go his way, as he reveals he bet on a Tory majority at the upcoming election.
Carla Denyer visits junior doctors on the picket line
Green co-leader Carla Denyer is in Bristol this morning,g showing support for junior doctors on strike.
LBC reporter Heather Cartwright is at the demonstration.
We'll have more from the campaign trail throughout the day.
Nick asks Phillipson whether trans women should use women's bathrooms
Phillipson says single-sex spaces are important and biological sex should determine access to domestic abuse centers and rape crisis services.
Nick asks where a transwoman with a penis who is "desperate to go to the loo" would go to the bathroom.
Phillipson says she would expect businesses to provide a range of options that ensure safety and dignity for everyone.
Labour will seek to remove VAT exemption on private schools 'before next school year'
Nick asks when 20% VAT on private schools would be implemented if Labour is elected.
Phillipson refuses to give a date but says Labour wants to move quickly and will seek to implement the policy before the new school year.
She says all schools have options for managing their budgets, and private institutions could 'take some lessons' from state schools on making budgets work.
Labour wants more work experience for young people
Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson joins LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
She says all young people need a range of options, and they need to be aware of them.
She says two weeks of work experience and career guidance in schools will help people take advantage of what is available.