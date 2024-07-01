General Election LIVE: Campaigns hit the trail for final week of election

Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "we have got to build houses in this country".

Mr Ashworth said when Nick Ferrari pushed him if Labour was ready to get the bulldozers out that "the grey belt, like old petrol stations, are considered under the green belt and should be built on".

He added that the brown belt is an "eye sore" and should be "put to better use".