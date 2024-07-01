Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Campaigns hit the trail for final week of election
1 July 2024, 07:01 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 07:06
The parties are on the campaign trail for the final week of the General Election.
Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.
Today's Highlights
- There are three days to go until Thursday's General Election.
- Rishi Sunak is warning voters not to “surrender” to the opposition party, while Labour says a vote for the Tories means “waking up on July 5 to five more years of economic chaos."
- The Liberal Democrats are promoting a pledge to spend £440 million a year supporting widows and bereaved children during their toughest moments.
- "Disillusioned" Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead.
- Harriet Harman wants a new generation of female MPs to be "rebellious" and "put women first."
Jonathan Ashworth wants to put the brown belt to better use
Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "we have got to build houses in this country".
Mr Ashworth said when Nick Ferrari pushed him if Labour was ready to get the bulldozers out that "the grey belt, like old petrol stations, are considered under the green belt and should be built on".
He added that the brown belt is an "eye sore" and should be "put to better use".
"I'm not a toilet monitor": Jonathan Ashworth
Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We will protect single-sex spaces. We won't have the so-called 'self-id' regime in place."
When asked which toilet a transwoman, in a restaurant of only male and female lavatories, should use the shadow paymaster general said: "I'm not a toilet monitor." "Matters like that are for individual establishments."
'This is squeaky bum time now': Jonathan Ashworth
Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is squeaky bum time now."
The shadow paymaster general added: "Do not tune in to LBC on Friday morning and listen to you [Nick Ferrari] saying 'Rishi Sunak has won another five years'. Come out and vote Labour."
Jonathan Ashworth live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
The shadow paymaster general is live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
Is the green belt safe under the Lib Dems?
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We want a bottom-up approach. We know that when you work with communities and you work out what infrastructure they need they're far more likely to support particular developments."
She added: "I don't think we need to be building on the green belt unless local authorities particularly want to build on the green belt."
Daisy Cooper expands on Lib Dem bereavement payment plan
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Our priority area would be for those parents who have young children because we know that those are the young children who are most affected".
She added: "The second group we would want to look at are people over the age of 55 who lose a spouse or a partner."
The Liberal Democrat deputy leader said: "We would work with those bereavement groups to work out how to spend that money to help support people who need it most."
Daisy Cooper on Lib Dems £400 million bereavement payments
Daisy Cooper has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We want to double the overall amount of money that's available for these bereavement support payments, in order that people can have support for longer."
The Liberal Democrat deputy leader is setting out her party's plan for a £400 million boost to bereavement payments.
Daisy Cooper live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast
The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats is live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.
'I can do overhead kicks', says Cleverly
Home Secretary James Cleverly has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I'm not registering any leadership websites. What I'm doing between now and polling day is trying to make sure that I and as many other Conservatives get elected."
On who would be the Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham of the Conservatives, Mr Cleverly added: "I can do overhead kicks in front of goal, they usually culminate in me lying on the floor writhing in pain and the ball going nowhere near the back of the net."
Number crunching
Nick puts forth some numbers to Cleverly.
In 2010, 60,000 food bank packages were handed out in Britain; last year, 2.5 million were handed out.
Trussel Trust had 35 food banks in 2010 and now has 1700.
Ten years ago, satisfaction in the NHS was at a record high and is now at a record low. Nick asks how the Prime Minister can say people are better off.
Cleverly says the Prime Minister meant that in 2010, the British economy was "on its knees" because of Labour mismanagement,
He says inflation due to the Ukraine war has made many people's lives harder, but recent drops show that the Tories have the right plan.
He also says Labour runs things poorly with higher taxes. He pointed to high NHS waiting times in Wales and employment struggles in the Met.