Live

General Election LIVE: Campaigns hit the trail for final week of election

1 July 2024, 07:01 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 07:06

Independent Parliamentary candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, addresses supporters at a rally in King's Cross.
Independent Parliamentary candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, addresses supporters at a rally in King's Cross. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

The parties are on the campaign trail for the final week of the General Election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Today's Highlights

  • There are three days to go until Thursday's General Election.
  • Rishi Sunak is warning voters not to “surrender” to the opposition party, while Labour says a vote for the Tories means “waking up on July 5 to five more years of economic chaos."
  • The Liberal Democrats are promoting a pledge to spend £440 million a year supporting widows and bereaved children during their toughest moments.
  • "Disillusioned" Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead.
  • Harriet Harman wants a new generation of female MPs to be "rebellious" and "put women first."

Jonathan Ashworth wants to put the brown belt to better use

Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "we have got to build houses in this country".

Mr Ashworth said when Nick Ferrari pushed him if Labour was ready to get the bulldozers out that "the grey belt, like old petrol stations, are considered under the green belt and should be built on".

He added that the brown belt is an "eye sore" and should be "put to better use".

Sophia Stanford

"I'm not a toilet monitor": Jonathan Ashworth

Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We will protect single-sex spaces. We won't have the so-called 'self-id' regime in place." 

When asked which toilet a transwoman, in a restaurant of only male and female lavatories, should use the shadow paymaster general said: "I'm not a toilet monitor." "Matters like that are for individual establishments." 

Callum Clark

'This is squeaky bum time now': Jonathan Ashworth

Jonathan Ashworth has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is squeaky bum time now." 

The shadow paymaster general added: "Do not tune in to LBC on Friday morning and listen to you [Nick Ferrari] saying 'Rishi Sunak has won another five years'. Come out and vote Labour." 

Callum Clark

Jonathan Ashworth live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

The shadow paymaster general is live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Listen now on Global Player, the official LBC app

Callum Clark

Is the green belt safe under the Lib Dems?

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We want a bottom-up approach. We know that when you work with communities and you work out what infrastructure they need they're far more likely to support particular developments." 

She added: "I don't think we need to be building on the green belt unless local authorities particularly want to build on the green belt."  

Callum Clark

Daisy Cooper expands on Lib Dem bereavement payment plan

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "Our priority area would be for those parents who have young children because we know that those are the young children who are most affected". 

She added: "The second group we would want to look at are people over the age of 55 who lose a spouse or a partner." 

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader said: "We would work with those bereavement groups to work out how to spend that money to help support people who need it most." 

Callum Clark

Daisy Cooper on Lib Dems £400 million bereavement payments

Daisy Cooper has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We want to double the overall amount of money that's available for these bereavement support payments, in order that people can have support for longer." 

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader is setting out her party's plan for a £400 million boost to bereavement payments. 

Callum Clark

Daisy Cooper live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats is live on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Listen now on Global Player, the official LBC app

Callum Clark

'I can do overhead kicks', says Cleverly

Home Secretary James Cleverly has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I'm not registering any leadership websites. What I'm doing between now and polling day is trying to make sure that I and as many other Conservatives get elected."

On who would be the Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham of the Conservatives, Mr Cleverly added: "I can do overhead kicks in front of goal, they usually culminate in me lying on the floor writhing in pain and the ball going nowhere near the back of the net." 

Callum Clark

Number crunching

Nick puts forth some numbers to Cleverly. 

In 2010, 60,000 food bank packages were handed out in Britain; last year, 2.5 million were handed out.

Trussel Trust had 35 food banks in 2010 and now has 1700.

Ten years ago, satisfaction in the NHS was at a record high and is now at a record low. Nick asks how the Prime Minister can say people are better off.

Cleverly says the Prime Minister meant that in 2010, the British economy was "on its knees" because of Labour mismanagement,

He says inflation due to the Ukraine war has made many people's lives harder, but recent drops show that the Tories have the right plan.

He also says Labour runs things poorly with higher taxes. He pointed to high NHS waiting times in Wales and employment struggles in the Met.

Katy Ronkin

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A boy went missing after going swimming off Crosby beach

Schoolboy, 14, goes missing after being separated from friends while swimming in River Mersey

An ex-Met officer has said 'things just don't add up' in the case of missing Jay Slater.

Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off

James Cleverly

Labour planning to ‘change democracy to permanently keep themselves in power’, James Cleverly claims

Biden headed to Camp David with his family over the weekend

Democrats creating ‘dignified path for Biden exit’ as US President’s family gather ‘to discuss his future’

Beryl is now the earliest category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl approaching southeast Caribbean as people urged to take shelter

Marine Le Pen's far-right party has surged ahead in the first round of the French elections

Shops boarded up and barricades burned as protests erupt after far-right National Rally surges ahead in French elections

William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark

Prince William congratulates England for reaching Euro 2024 quarter final after "emotional rollercoaster" comeback

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party has taken a strong lead in the first round of voting

Marine Le Pen declares far-right party 'almost wiped out' Emmanuel Macron after leading first set of French elections

The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after police call off search in Tenerife

Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally is leading the first round of snap legislative elections taking place in France

Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally lead first round of French elections, exit polls show

Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1

England through to Euro 2024 quarter-finals after late Bellingham and Kane goals turn game around against Slovakia

Herms Niel, who composed Erika, conducting the marching band of the Reich Labour Service at a rally ground

Jewish society slams 'utterly abhorrent' video showing Warwick University Conservative society singing along to 'Nazi song'
A 13-year-old boy carrying a replica handgun has been shot dead by New York State Police

Boy, 13, holding replica handgun shot dead by New York police, authorities say

A Reform UK candidate has disowned the party and has instead endorsed the local Conservative candidate

'Disillusioned' Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead

Oliver Dowden has criticised Banksy's latest stunt at Glastonbury

Oliver Dowden lambasts Banksy's inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury as 'pretty sad'

Former Mother of the House Harriet Harman has called for a more "rebellious" generation of women MPs

Harriet Harman wants new generation of female MPs to be 'rebellious' and 'put women first'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wandsworth is a category B men's prison in south west London

Woman charged after prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in cell in Wandsworth prison
The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open
Tim Bonner, CEO of the Countryside Alliance, has surprisingly backed Labour's proposed review of greenbelt land

'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land
Rishi Sunak made the stark warning just days before the country goes to the polls

Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street
An XL Bully was shot dead in Manchester by police on Friday

Police defend shooting dead 'dangerously out of control' XL Bully in street saying it was 'last possible option'
A woman has died at the iconic landmark on the island of Malta

Woman dies in horror accident in Malta after quadbike falls off cliff near iconic sea landmark
Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Jay Slater's dad 'disappointed' only six volunteers turned up to join hunt in Tenerife as desperate search continues
At least three housing announcements are expected in the first two weeks of a Labour government

Labour Party eyeing up green belt sites in housebuilding blitz

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Police give update on men who travelled with Jay Slater as renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen
​​England boss Gareth Southgate say it's 'irrelevant' what fans think of him after heavy criticism

England boss Gareth Southgate says fan criticism 'irrelevant' ahead of Euro 2024 round of 16 clash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit