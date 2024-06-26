Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister claims he won £2k on election day bet
26 June 2024, 07:05
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has admitted to placing three bets on the date of the general election, as the Westminster gambling scandal deepens yet again.
Today's Highlights
- Labour candidate suspended as Gambling Commission launches investigation
- Candidate at centre of General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories
- Gamblegate: Five more Met Police officers accused of placing bets.
- The Tories 'can no longer support' Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as candidates, a party spokesman said after they were accused of betting on the timing of the General Election.
- James Cleverly claims Labour will open door to 100,000 migrants from Europe, as Yvette Cooper accuses him of lying.
- UK would be ‘illegal migration capital of world’ under Labour, Sunak says.
- Labour makes cutting knife crime a 'moral mission' as Starmer proposes new child criminal exploitation offence.
Tories: we will bring in tax cuts at 'earliest opportunity'
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has said the Conservatives will have "no tax increases in our first budget".
He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Tories will make "tax cuts for National Insurance of about 27 million workers".
He added the Tories are challenging Labour to also promise they will also make no tax increases in their first budget but said have been "deafeningly silent" so far.
'I'm not really in a position to judge whether it was truly funny' - Stride
Betting scandal 'builds on Partygate'
Former Downing Street Director of Communications Sir Craig Oliver told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the betting scandal "builds on the reputation that was built up during Partygate".
He said gambling, "whether it's legal or not", should not be the focus of politicians and instead they "should be focused on the problems of the country."
LBC views: Alleged betting scandal mirrors the Tories’ political favours of the pandemic
Jo Maugham writes: "If you like a bet every now and then you’ll have acted on inside information. Maybe your boss tells you he expects his horse to do well at Lingfield Park this evening.
"Or your sister’s friend is dating one of the stablehands and she tells you there’s quite the buzz around a colt at the yard where he works. If you then made a special trip to Ladbrokes would you think you’d done anything wrong? Or would you rub your hands together at the thought of, at last, getting one over your plump local bookmaker?
"I’d wager the latter. And so did the Conservative Parliamentary candidates and party officials who, having pocketed their small wads of greasy scores after ‘guessing’ the General Election would be in July, now find themselves the unlikely headliners of a campaign that, let’s be honest, most of us just want to be over."
Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’
Ed Davey has said that he hasn't thought about himself as the future leader of the opposition, as he said he’s focused on the ‘task at hand’.
Asked if it had entered his mind that he may end up as the leader of the opposition party, Sir Ed said: “It genuinely doesn’t, for this reason.
“When I became leader of the Liberal Democrats, we were not in a good place, I had to tell the party we’ve got to wake up and smell the coffee. And I set a target for ourselves of beating lots of Conservative MPs to remove this government - which I regard as the worst government probably in democratic history, it's so bad.
“My job is to make sure we win those and I’m not going to think about what happens after the election.
Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate
A cabinet minister has admitted to placing three bets on the date of the general election, as the Westminster gambling scandal deepens yet again.
On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said in a statement that he had placed three bets on the date of the general election - one of which was successful.
He shrugged the comments off as a “joke”.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mr Jack said: “Following reports today I want to be absolutely clear I have not breached any gambling rules. I placed two unsuccessful bets on the date of the general election and one successful one. I put two bets in March of £5 each for an election to be held in May and June respectively. In April, I put £20 at 5 to 1 on an election being held between July and September.
Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology
A Labour candidate who was suspended for betting against himself has apologised.
Kevin Craig, who is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat, has been suspended by Labour pending the outcome of a Gambling Commission investigation.
He apologised on Twitter today and admitted he likes placing bets for "fun" adding that he planned to give any winnings to charity.
In a long statement on Twitter he wrote: "Throughout my life I have enjoyed the odd bet for fun whether on politics or horses.
Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass
Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister’s constituency North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.
The incident occurred at the Prime Minister’s constituency home address in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire while he was attending events related to the Japanese state visit in London.
What to expect today
The gloves come off
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will make their closing arguments to the nation as they go head to head in their final TV debate before polling day next week.
The scandal over candidates and officials betting on the timing of the election will loom large over Wednesday’s clash after a Cabinet minister became the latest figure to say he had placed bets on the timing of the vote.
Scotland Secretary Alister Jack denied breaking any gambling rules but the revelation late on Tuesday means the row threatens to overshadow yet another day of campaigning.
Home Secretary James Cleverly, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and Sir Keir Starmer will all be out campaigning in the East Midlands during the day.
Labour’s family doctor promise
Labour will talk up its pledge to end the 8am scramble for GP appointments by training more doctors and updating the NHS app so slots are easy to book and rearrange.
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will be promoting the message, saying his party is also committed to bringing back the family doctor, to give patients continuity.
The blue wall and the yellow
While Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey continues campaigning across traditionally Tory heartlands in southern England, his Scottish counterpart will be in the south-east of Scotland.
Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party is focusing its aim on getting the SNP out of power and targeting the Uparty in some key seats ahead of the July 4 ballot.
Tice takes net zero message north of the border
Reform UK chairman Richard Tice will be in Scotland giving a speech on net zero and “saving the oil and gas industry”.
Among the right-wing party’s pledges is a commitment to scrapping net zero targets altogether.