General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister claims he won £2k on election day bet

26 June 2024, 07:05

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack arrives in Downing Street on May 07, 2024
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack arrives in Downing Street on May 07, 2024.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has admitted to placing three bets on the date of the general election, as the Westminster gambling scandal deepens yet again.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Tories: we will bring in tax cuts at 'earliest opportunity'

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has said the Conservatives will have "no tax increases in our first budget".

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Tories will make "tax cuts for National Insurance of about 27 million workers".

He added the Tories are challenging Labour to also promise they will also make no tax increases in their first budget but said have been "deafeningly silent" so far. 

'I'm not really in a position to judge whether it was truly funny' - Stride

Betting scandal 'builds on Partygate'

Former Downing Street Director of Communications Sir Craig Oliver told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the betting scandal "builds on the reputation that was built up during Partygate".

He said gambling, "whether it's legal or not", should not be the focus of politicians and instead they "should be focused on the problems of the country."

LBC views: Alleged betting scandal mirrors the Tories’ political favours of the pandemic

Jo Maugham writes: "If you like a bet every now and then you’ll have acted on inside information. Maybe your boss tells you he expects his horse to do well at Lingfield Park this evening.

"Or your sister’s friend is dating one of the stablehands and she tells you there’s quite the buzz around a colt at the yard where he works. If you then made a special trip to Ladbrokes would you think you’d done anything wrong? Or would you rub your hands together at the thought of, at last, getting one over your plump local bookmaker?

"I’d wager the latter. And so did the Conservative Parliamentary candidates and party officials who, having pocketed their small wads of greasy scores after ‘guessing’ the General Election would be in July, now find themselves the unlikely headliners of a campaign that, let’s be honest, most of us just want to be over."

Read more: Alleged betting scandal mirrors the Tories' political favours of the pandemic

Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’

Ed Davey has said that he hasn't thought about himself as the future leader of the opposition, as he said he’s focused on the ‘task at hand’.

Asked if it had entered his mind that he may end up as the leader of the opposition party, Sir Ed said: “It genuinely doesn’t, for this reason.

“When I became leader of the Liberal Democrats, we were not in a good place, I had to tell the party we’ve got to wake up and smell the coffee. And I set a target for ourselves of beating lots of Conservative MPs to remove this government - which I regard as the worst government probably in democratic history, it's so bad.

“My job is to make sure we win those and I’m not going to think about what happens after the election.

Read more: Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn't see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on 'beating Tory MPs'

Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

A cabinet minister has admitted to placing three bets on the date of the general election, as the Westminster gambling scandal deepens yet again.

On Tuesday evening, the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said in a statement that he had placed three bets on the date of the general election - one of which was successful.

He shrugged the comments off as a “joke”.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mr Jack said: “Following reports today I want to be absolutely clear I have not breached any gambling rules. I placed two unsuccessful bets on the date of the general election and one successful one. I put two bets in March of £5 each for an election to be held in May and June respectively. In April, I put £20 at 5 to 1 on an election being held between July and September.

Read more: Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

A Labour candidate who was suspended for betting against himself has apologised.

Kevin Craig, who is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich seat, has been suspended by Labour pending the outcome of a Gambling Commission investigation.

He apologised on Twitter today and admitted he likes placing bets for "fun" adding that he planned to give any winnings to charity.

In a long statement on Twitter he wrote: "Throughout my life I have enjoyed the odd bet for fun whether on politics or horses.

Read more: Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister’s constituency North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

The incident occurred at the Prime Minister’s constituency home address in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire while he was attending events related to the Japanese state visit in London.

Read more: Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

The gloves come off

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer will make their closing arguments to the nation as they go head to head in their final TV debate before polling day next week.

The scandal over candidates and officials betting on the timing of the election will loom large over Wednesday’s clash after a Cabinet minister became the latest figure to say he had placed bets on the timing of the vote.

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack denied breaking any gambling rules but the revelation late on Tuesday means the row threatens to overshadow yet another day of campaigning.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting and Sir Keir Starmer will all be out campaigning in the East Midlands during the day.

Labour’s family doctor promise

Labour will talk up its pledge to end the 8am scramble for GP appointments by training more doctors and updating the NHS app so slots are easy to book and rearrange.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will be promoting the message, saying his party is also committed to bringing back the family doctor, to give patients continuity.

The blue wall and the yellow

While Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey continues campaigning across traditionally Tory heartlands in southern England, his Scottish counterpart will be in the south-east of Scotland.

Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party is focusing its aim on getting the SNP out of power and targeting the Uparty in some key seats ahead of the July 4 ballot.

Tice takes net zero message north of the border

Reform UK chairman Richard Tice will be in Scotland giving a speech on net zero and “saving the oil and gas industry”.

Among the right-wing party’s pledges is a commitment to scrapping net zero targets altogether.

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships

Dutch volleyball player who raped 12-year-old British schoolgirl qualifies for Paris Olympics

File photo of queues at Heathrow

Heathrow chaos as British Airways IT failure leaves passengers stranded on planes

The legendary festival opens its doors today

Thousands to descend on Glastonbury as legendary music festival kicks off

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, appeared before the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands in Saipan on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange walks free after reaching plea deal in US court after decade-long legal battle

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack released a statement on Tuesday evening.

Cabinet minister admits placing three bets on election date as scandal engulfs five Tories and one Labour candidate

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Jay Slater’s mum ‘at wits’ end with worry’ as teenager’s friends blast online conspiracy theories amid continued search

England drew 0-0 against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

England top of group at Euro 2024 after draw in goalless clash against Slovenia

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister claims he won £2,100

Fifth Tory investigated in growing betting scandal - as cabinet minister denies winning £2,100 from bet

England fans have packed out pubs and bars across the country ahead of a clash with Slovenia in Euro 2024.

England fans pack out pubs and bars ahead of Euros clash with Slovenia

Four men have been arrested at the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire home on suspicion of aggravated trespass

Sir Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey says Putin apologists 'need to be exposed' as he takes aim at former coalition government

Ed Davey has said that it 'genuinely' hasn't crossed his mind that he might be the future leader of the opposition.

Ed Davey tells LBC he doesn’t see himself as future leader of opposition as he says focus is on ‘beating Tory MPs’

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for betting against himself says he did it for 'fun' as he issues apology

The teenager's account was 'accessed and active', a friend of Jay reportedly said.

Jay Slater’s Instagram account ‘mysteriously active’ amid ongoing search for missing teenager in Tenerife

Labour candidate Kevin Craig is running to become an MP in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

Labour candidate suspended for 'betting against himself' as Gambling Commission launches probe

Celine Dion's diagnosis was featured as part of Amazon Prime series I Am Celine Dion. Images Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © Amazon Content Services LLC

Céline Dion shares harrowing footage of ten minute 'crisis' seizure following Stiff Person's Syndrome diagnosis
David Larkin was found while police searched for Jay Slater.

Pictured: British hiker, 51, who was 'rescued' during search for missing Jay Slater as he insists he 'didn't need help'
A busy hospital with staff busy at work in an accident and emergency ward in a British hospital

'Cut-price doctor' physician associates and anaesthesia associates acting illegally in one in eight NHS trusts
Sir Keir Starmer has made it his ‘moral mission’ to reduce knife crime

Keir Starmer pledges to ban zombie knives within six months of Labour government

Gavin Plumb is accused of plotting to murder Holly Willoughby

Security guard accused of Holly Willoughby murder plot said he would 'make TV star let him do what he pleased'
Craig Williams said he 'committed an error of judgement, not an offence'. He was dumped by Rishi Sunak along with Laura Saunders (inset)

Candidate at centre of the General Election betting scandal breaks silence after being dropped by Tories
Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland
Govia Thameslink Railway has put the bins in almost 500 men's toilets

Train firm puts sanitary bins in men’s lavatories to combat 'taboo' of incontinence

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion
Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Jay Slater's employer says 'picture being painted' of British teen is 'just not true' as hunt continues in Tenerife

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Japanese emperor and empress meet King Charles and Queen Camilla

Japanese emperor and empress meet with Royals - after Emperor Naruhito studied his life's passion The Thames barrier
Princess Anne's husband has visited her in hospital

Princess Anne's husband visits her in hospital after she was hit on the head by a horse and given concussion
Princess Anne is reportedly unable to remember what happened due to the nature of the injury.

Princess Anne ‘unable to recall exactly what happened’ after being ‘hit by horse’ as she faces several days in hospital

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

