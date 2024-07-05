Tory big beasts fall while Farage finally becomes an MP: Key moments from election night

5 July 2024, 05:21 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 05:51

Farage wins while Shapps and Keegan lose: Key moments from election night
Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

From Farage's Clacton win to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps losing his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour, election night 2024 was filled with monumental moments and triumphant topplings.

As General election results began to roll in, initial exit poll results predicted Labour winning a landslide victory - with a total Tory collapse on the horizon.

With the polls predicting Labour were on course to secure 410 seats, the number of Conservative MPs were forecast to fall to a record low of 131, with the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and The Green Party on two.

Meanwhile, In Scotland, the SNP was expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

A matter of hours later, Labour had all but declared victory, with the PM conceding "The Labour Party has won this general election".

But with notable gains made by Reform UK, it wasn't long before the results began to roll in, proving an upset for the Tories.

Rishi Sunak concedes North Yorkshire seat

The PM came under increasing pressure from Labour in his Richmond, North Yorkshire seat in the run-up to the election.

However, it was the PM's speech in which the Prime Minister conceded defeat, that proved a stand-out moment.

During his concession speech, the PM also admitted that he had already contacted Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on a Labour victory.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," he said in what was meant to be an acceptance speech.

Rishi Sunak, his wife and their security and entourage were then seen leaving the election count, head bowed.

Picture: LBC

Jeremy Corbyn beats Labour in Islington North

After Labour's governing body blocked him from standing following an investigation into antisemitism within the party, Corbyn went out on his own.

The former Labour leader won his seat as an independent with 24,120 votes, beating his former party, the Conservatives and Reform UK in the north London seat.

The MP, who has stood in Islington for more than 40 years.

Labour's Praful Nargund eventually trailed behind the Independent candidate by about 8,000 votes.

Sir Keir Starmer holds Holborn and St Pancras

The Labour leader has retained his seat in north London.

As part of his acceptance speech, the Labour leader promised change as he said "it's time to deliver" for the country.

Sir Keir Starmer was re-elected in his seat of Holborn & St Pancras with 18,884 votes.

His majority was down 16,000 compared to the 2019 election.

Delivering a victory speech, Sir Keir said "change begins right here", adding that it is "time to deliver".He said being re-elected is a "huge privilege".

Sir Keir Starmer was re-elected in his seat of Holborn & St Pancras with 18,884 votes.
Picture: Alamy

Farage wins Clacton for Reform UK

Nigel Farage has won Clacton on Sea for Reform UK, as tthe Reform UK leader declared 'we're coming for Labour'.

The result was announced just before 3:30am, with Conservative candidate Giles Watling losing his seat to Mr Farage in what's been described as a landslide victory.

"I'll do my best," said Farage, adding: "There's a gap on the centre-right of politics and it's my job to fill it."

Nigel Farage has won Clacton on Sea for Reform UK, as tthe Reform UK leader declared 'we're coming for Labour'.
Picture: Alamy

Grant Shapps loses Welwyn Hatfield to Labour

The next major shock of the night came when Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lost his Welwyn Hatfield seat to Labour.

The loss came just after 3am and coincided with Conservative Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, losing his Cheltenham seat to Liberal Democrat candidate Max Wilkinson.

Shapps has been in Parliament since 2005.

He had a majority of nearly 11,000 at the 2019 election, however, he became the latest Tory casualty.

Police swoop on Glasgow general election count

Police have swooped on a general election count in Glasgow after concerns were raised over alleged ballot 'fraud'.

The concerns related to three alleged cases of voter fraud, with police descending on the Emirates Arena in Glasgow at around 11.20pm on Thursday evening.

Police Scotland are now said to be investigating, with three ballots removed by police in what appear to be evidence bags.

Police Scotland are now said to be investigating, with three ballots removed by police in what appear to be evidence bags.
Picture: Alamy

Gillian Keegan loses seat to Labour

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has lost her seat as a MP.

It was a win for the Liberal Democrats, as the party defeated the Conservative politician in Chichester by 25,540 votes to the Conservative's 13,368.

The former MP admitted the result was "not the outcome we wanted, but clearly, the people have spoken across the country and here in Chichester”."

Penny Mordaunt loses seat

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, lost narrowly in Portsmouth North to Labour.

She had been talked about as a potential future Tory leader.

Johnny Mercer

Another Cabinet minister to lose their seat include Johnny Mercer, the veterans minister.

Johnny Mercer, the Veterans Minister, lost Plymouth Moor View to Labour.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Tory big beast Jacob Rees-Mogg officially lost his seat North East Somerset and Hanham seat to Labour.

He served as the business, energy and strategy secretary in Liz Truss's cabinet, and the minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiencies under Boris Johnson.

Other key Tories who lost their seat

Therese Coffey

Lucy Frazer

Michelle Donelan

Tobias Ellwood

Simon Hart (Chief Whip)

David TC Davies

Andrea Jenkyns

Connor Burns

Miriam Cates

