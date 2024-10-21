Electric Light Orchestra announce final show at London's Hyde Park

Jeff Lynne's ELO - Electric Light Orchestra plays Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) will bid farewell to fans with a show in London’s Hyde Park next year.

Jeff Lynne’s iconic band will play at the BST festival in July 2025, marking a “final goodbye” from the group, which was founded in Birmingham in 1970.

The band is currently on a farewell US tour, Over And Out, which will end on Saturday October 26 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014," Lynne said.

Photo of ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA and Jeffy LYNNE. Picture: Getty

"It seems like the perfect place to do our final show.

"We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it One More Time'."

The band’s bassist Richard Tandy passed away at the age of 76 earlier this year.

The group first split in 1986 but has been touring since 2014. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Electric Light Orchestra. Picture: Getty

Jim King, chief executive of European festivals at AEG Presents, said: "Jeff Lynne's ELO are loved the world over.

"The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we've enjoyed for over 50 years.

"Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We're excited to be part of this special moment in music history."

Fusing classical music, rock and Beatles-style pop, ELO is credited with releasing some of the most iconic songs of the 20th century, including Mr Blue Sky, Telephone Line and Evil Woman.

ELO will perform on Sunday, July 13 2025 at BST Hyde Park, with tickets on sale from 9am on Friday October 25.