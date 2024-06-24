Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Labour to 'simplify' gender transition process as betting scandal puts pressure on Sunak
24 June 2024, 07:03
Labour will require less evidence for changing gender with a 'two year cooling period' as the Gambling Commission extends its investigation into election betting to friends and family of senior Tories.
Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.
Today's Highlights
- Nigel Farage has doubled down on his claim that the West "provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine
- Michael Gove says the ongoing betting scandal is as bad for the Tories as Partygate
Heaton-Harris on gambling candidate: "We don’t know whether he did that with prior knowledge or whether that was just a hunch"
Chris Heaton-Harris suggested the Conservative Party does not know whether Craig Williams had insider knowledge when he placed his bet on the election or whether it was “just a hunch”.
“There’s both a principle point and a practical point there,” the Northern Ireland Secretary told Nick Ferrari when pressed on why the Tory candidate has not had party backing withdrawn.
“It needs to be determined whether or not he had prior knowledge.
“He said he made a bet and that was a mistake. We don’t know and I don’t believe anybody does know, maybe the Gambling Commission do… but we don’t know whether he did that with prior knowledge or whether that was just a hunch or whatever.”
Asked how damaging the scandal was, he said: “It’s not great because we should be talking about how we’re going to lower taxes and how we’re going to lower immigration.”
Heaton-Harris caught out by price of Ulez
Chris Heaton-Harris was unable to say how much motorists get charged daily for driving a vehicle that does not meet the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) standards in London.
The Northern Ireland Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “Forgive me for not being able to answer this question, but I’m a protected person, which means that police have been driving me since I got this job.”
Nick replied: “Right, but you’re being put up by the Conservative Party to talk about how it will be such a benefit because you will stop the Ulez expansion, and no one’s told you how much Ulez costs.”
“I don’t know how much Ulez costs. I could probably have asked… I should have asked one of the Met Police guys who drives me around because they would definitely have been able to tell me.”
The Ulez charge is £12.50 a day.
Former Tory minister says Sunak should suspend candidates involved in betting scandal
Conservative candidate Tobias Ellwood said this morning: "Given the scale of this as we see now, and the potential for this story to continue to eclipse, to overshadow the election, I would now agree.
"I'm not sure anyone including the prime minister could have predicted the number of people involved when this story first broke. The public want to see clear robust action now."
Can Clark beat the clock?
Natasha Clark joins LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with the top political stories of the day.
Election betting scandal widens to include 'family and friends' of senior Tories
The gambling watchdog's probe into the elections betting scandal escalated today as their net widened to include 'family and friends' of senior Conservatives.
It follows former Justice Secretary and Conservative candidate Robert Buckland splitting from the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary over the weekend, calling for those involved in the election betting scandal to be suspended.
Read more: Election betting scandal widens to include 'family and friends' of senior Tories
Watch again: Conservative candidate who described Rwanda policy as ‘crap’ did so to ‘shock his audience’, Home Secretary says
James Cleverley told LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall that a Conservative candidate who described the Government’s Rwanda plan as “crap” did so “shock” and “grab the attention” of his audience
Read more here: Conservative candidate who described Rwanda policy as ‘crap’ did so to ‘shock his audience’, Home Secretary says
Boris Johnson blasts Nigel Farage for spreading 'Kremlin propaganda' over Russian invasion of Ukraine
The former prime minister, who has championed the UK's support of Ukraine, accused the Reform UK leader of spreading "Kremlin propaganda".
Mr Farage said he was not an "apologist" for the Russian president but "what I have been saying for the past 10 years is that the West has played into Putin's hands, giving him the excuse to do what he wanted to do anyway".
Read more here: Boris Johnson blasts Nigel Farage for spreading 'Kremlin propaganda' over Russian invasion of Ukraine
What to expect today
Scotch, on the rocks
Rishi Sunak will launch the Scottish Conservatives’ manifesto as he tries, yet again, to get his election campaign back on track after another difficult weekend.
Senior Tory official Nick Mason, the party’s head of data, is taking a leave of absence after being told he was being investigated by the Gambling Commission – joining the Conservatives’ director of campaigning and two parliamentary candidates in the regulator’s inquiry into bets on the timing of the General Election.
And Bracknell candidate James Sunderland, a parliamentary aide to Home Secretary James Cleverly, was caught on tape describing the Rwanda asylum policy as “crap” – although he said it would have the deterrent effect that Tories claim for it.
At the manifesto event in Edinburgh, the Prime Minister will accuse the SNP of “turning Scotland into the high tax capital of the UK” while Labour would “tax the UK’s oil and gas sector and the 100,000 jobs it supports into oblivion”.
Mr Sunak, who will also address a campaign event in London, is expected to urge Tory activists not to “surrender”, saying they have 10 days to make the case that “an unchecked Labour government would be a disaster from which it would take decades to recover”.
Their day in the Sun
The Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will face questions from Sun readers in back-to-back interviews in London, which will be aired on the newspaper’s website from 5pm.
Mr Sunak will follow that up with a campaign event in London later on Monday evening.
Open wide
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will be on the campaign trail warning that people are resorting to pulling their own teeth out because of how difficult it is to see a dentist.
Labour’s “dentistry rescue plan” includes an extra 700,000 urgent and emergency dental appointments a year and “golden” hellos” of £20,000 for new dentistry graduates who spend at least three years working in under-served areas.
Mr Streeting said: “DIY dentistry should be the stuff of Charles Dickens’ books, not Britain in 2024.
“The Conservatives have taken NHS dentistry to death’s door and, given another five years in charge, they will kill it off.”
The Tories said they had a plan to deliver 2.5 million additional NHS dentistry appointments.
Medical emergency
The Liberal Democrats are highlighting the crisis in A&E departments in hospitals across England.
Analysis of NHS England figures showed 439,411 people waited for 12 hours or more after a decision to admit had been made in 2023/24, up from just 3,262 in 2018/19.
Royal College of Emergency Medicine president Dr Adrian Boyle said: “These figures, and our own research, clearly evidence the shameful and shocking reality of poorly patients who need to be cared for on hospital wards having to wait many hour hours, even days, often on trolleys in corridors because there is not enough capacity in the system.”
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said there were now “10 days left to save the NHS”.
Farage calls for Ukraine talks
In an ITV interview being aired on Monday night, Nigel Farage calls for “sensible” peace talks to end the Ukraine war triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
He again claims the West “provoked Putin, stupidly” through expanding Nato and the EU eastward.
Mr Farage said he backed giving military equipment to Ukraine but the war “is a complete stalemate”, adding: “There have been no sensible substantive negotiations of any kind and even if negotiations to try and find a peace, to try and find a way through fail, I think it’s better to have those negotiations than not.”
He also suggested that, far from being a British version of Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican nominee “learned quite a lot from me” and “he was watching my speeches in the European Parliament for many years”.
Greens highlight care plans
The Green Party is campaigning on its £20 billion-a-year plan to reform the care system.
Communities spokeswoman Ellie Chowns said: “You can judge a society by how it looks after those in need. With this test the UK is clearly severely failing and must do better. “
The Green pledge would be funded through a massive expansion in taxation, particularly on higher earners.
Taking care of business
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and her Labour shadow Jonathan Reynolds will go head-to-head in a hustings organised by the Institute of Directors and Bloomberg at 12.30pm.