Greece prepared to offer British Museum major treasures in return for Elgin Marbles to 'fill void'

28 December 2023, 14:01 | Updated: 28 December 2023, 14:03

Elgin Marbles
Elgin Marbles. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Greece is willing to "compensate" the British Museum if it returns the Elgin Marbles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The country will lend the museum some of its most "important antiquities" to "fill the void", culture minister Lina Mendoni said.

She suggested “rotating exhibitions” that featured some of Greece’s most celebrated antiquities could help resolve the cultural dispute.

"Our position is clear. Should the sculptures be reunited in Athens, Greece is prepared to organise rotating exhibitions of important antiquities that would fill the void," Ms Mendoni told the Guardian.

She explained that "[they] would fill the void, maintain, and constantly renew, international visitor interest in the Greek galleries of the British Museum".

Read more: King Charles wears tie 'with Greek flags' in pattern as he meets Sunak after row over Elgin Marbles

Read more: Starmer slams Sunak for 'trying to humiliate' Greek PM over Elgin Marbles row as he accuses him of 'small politics'

But Ms Mendoni warned that "any agreement and all its particulars, would have to be in accordance with the Greek law on cultural heritage".

It comes after British Museum chairman George Osborne last month pledged to continue working on an exchange deal to allow the Elgin Marbles to be displayed in Greece, despite a diplomatic fallout sparked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak ditched a planned meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after accusing him of grandstanding about the return of the ancient sculptures.

No 10 is embroiled in a deepening row with Athens over the Elgin marbles
No 10 is embroiled in a deepening row with Athens over the Elgin marbles. Picture: Alamy

Greece has long demanded the return of the Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed by Lord Elgin from occupied Athens in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

They were purchased by Parliament from Lord Elgin in 1816.

Part of friezes that adorned the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis, the Elgin Marbles have been displayed at the British Museum in London for more than 200 years.

Most of the remaining sculptures are in a purpose-built museum in Athens.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency services at the scene

Man arrested at Blackpool Tower after 'fire' at iconic landmark confirmed to just be orange netting

Holly Willoughby will return to television to present Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby to return as presenter on Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Floodwaters

Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Woman released from jail after persuading boyfriend to kill her mother

Vladimir Putin

India’s foreign minister praises growing trade with Russia in Putin meeting

Crash scene

More than 10 dead after crash in heavy fog on Turkish motorway

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Tornado rips up 100 houses in Greater Manchester as eyewitnesses describe horror at 'supercell' storm

Squishmallows

US court rejects Alibaba’s effort to quash faked Squishmallows case

Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate his brain

Michael Schumacher 'has been driven in Mercedes to stimulate brain' as new details of his care emerge

Russia Ukraine War Counting the Dead

Russia vastly and deliberately undercounted dam flooding deaths, probe finds

A woman sits alone among wreckage

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians

Pierce Brosnan is due in court over allegations he left a designated area at Yellowstone

Pierce Brosnan in hot water as he's hit with court date for 'hiking into restricted thermal springs in Yellowstone'

Mbongeni Ngema on stage

Celebrated South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash aged 68

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un vows to bolster North Korea’s war readiness

Storm Gerrit caused destruction and disruption throughout the UK

Major incident declared as Storm Gerrit tornado forces people out of damaged homes and thousands left without power

Putin is furious at the loss of another ship in the Black Sea

Furious Putin 'orders Crimea commanders to the frontline' as punishment for humiliating sinking of Black Sea ship

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bomb sentencing

Teenager jailed for six years after admitting Hong Kong bomb plot

Dawn French has revealed her response to a humiliating sketch

Dawn French reveals how 'humiliating' sketch with Anastacia left her 'weeping all the way home'
Ariana Grande Album

Ariana Grande announces new album

Migration Indonesia Rohingya

Students call on Indonesian government to clamp down on refugee arrivals

Election 2024 Trump Rhetoric

Republicans appeal against Colorado court’s ballot ban on Trump

The incident took place in College Close, in the north of the city

Car ploughs into crowd in Sheffield, leaving 46-year-old man dead and several others injured
Storm Gerrit has brought major disruption

Fury as rail services axed amid widespread Storm Gerrit Christmas travel chaos as thousands lose power
Rishi Sunak considers the issue of James Cleverly's 'date-rape' drug joke closed

Rishi Sunak 'considers issue of James Cleverly's date-rape joke closed', despite calls for Home Secretary to quit
Grace Vater died after a quad bike crash

'A country girl with the biggest heart': Tribute to woman, 22, killed in Christmas quad bike crash as two men arrested
File photos of queue at Dover

Long delays for ferry passengers coming into Dover after Christmas after staff sickness in France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Olivia Taylor with the Queen

Blind schoolgirl with brain tumour has tea with Camilla and sings Christmas song at Windsor Castle
The King's Speech

Read it in full: King Charles' Christmas Day speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit