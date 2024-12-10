Murdered schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, posted Snapchat moments before being stabbed to death in 'row over teddy bear’

10 December 2024, 08:25 | Updated: 10 December 2024, 09:00

c
Police have released new footage of the run up to the attack. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

New footage has been released showing the moments before a teenager fatally stabbed a 15-year-old schoolgirl to death in south London, a court has heard.

Hassan Sentamu, 18, lashed out at Elianne Andam, 15, with a kitchen knife during a pre-arranged meeting outside the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon with his ex-girlfriend and her friends, the Old Bailey was told.

Rather than returning a teddy bear as part of a belongings swap, Sentamu chased after Elianne, cornering her and stabbing her repeatedly with the knife, before running away and disposing of the weapon.

Jurors heard he plunged his knife into the girl's neck having lost his temper at perceived "disrespect".

Sentamu, who was 17 at the time of the attack in September 2023, admitted manslaughter but denied Elianne's murder, claiming a "loss of control" due to autism.

Police have now released footage of the moment Elianne is chased by Sentamu, as well as a Snapchat she posted moments before the fatal attack.

Elianne Andam's last Snapchat video

Jurors heard how footage captured on CCTV caught the meeting the day before the killing, between Sentamu and his ex-girlfriend who threw water on him.

The following day a Snapchat video was posted by Elianne showed her frustration with Sentamu who had arrived at the meeting without the belongings.

In it, Elianne can he head saying: "We've come to collect the stuff from Hassan yeah, there was meant to be an interchange - she gets her stuff, he gets his stuff - he didn't even bring the stuff."

Separate CCTV footage next to a bus stop in Croydon near the Whitgift shopping centre shows a confrontation between the pair.

Sentamu is then seen running after Elianne.

Elianne posted on Snapchat about the meeting with Sentamu
Elianne posted on Snapchat about the meeting with Sentamu. Picture: MPS

Prosecutor Alex Chalk KC told jurors on Monday: "Having heard the evidence you may feel that the catalyst for this dreadful attack was rather more simple: anger.

"White-hot anger at having been disrespected in public by girls, both by Elianne on the day of the killing and previously."

Water being thrown on Sentamu day before stabbing
Water being thrown on Sentamu day before stabbing. Picture: MPS

The defendant, then aged 17, was already armed with the kitchen knife when he took the bus from his home in New Addington, south London, to the Whitgift Centre on the morning of last September 27, jurors heard.

He was on his way to a meeting with his ex-girlfriend, who he had split up with about 10 days before, and her group of friends, which included Elianne.

Mr Chalk told jurors: "The purpose of the meeting was to exchange belongings. (The ex-girlfriend) in particular was anxious to recover her teddy bear."

CCTV captures confrontation between Sentamu and Elianne and the group
CCTV captures confrontation between Sentamu and Elianne and the group. Picture: MPS
Scene of the fatal stabbing where Elianne Andam was attacked
Scene of the fatal stabbing where Elianne Andam was attacked. Picture: Alamy

During the meeting in a car park at the Whitgift shopping centre, Sentamu's ex-girlfriend, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, stuck with her side of the bargain.

She handed over a plastic bag containing his belongings but the defendant arrived empty-handed, jurors were told.

Mr Chalk said: "Elianne was aggrieved on her friend's behalf. So, at around 8.30am whilst Hassan was walking outside the Whitgift Centre, Elianne took the plastic bag back.

"It was a gesture of solidarity with (her friend) that cost Elianne her life."

The defendant chased after her, cornered her and used the kitchen knife to stab her repeatedly.

"He drove the knife 12cm into her neck, severing the carotid artery and causing injuries that were unsurvivable.

"Despite the rapid arrival of the emergency services and intensive efforts over the course of nearly an hour, Elianne died at the scene."

v
Elianne was on the way to school. She was a pupil at the Old Palace of John Whitgift private school. Picture: MPS

CCTV footage captured the attack, Sentamu running from the scene and disposing of the knife.

He only got as far as the bus stop near his home before being arrested less than 90 minutes later, the court was told.

Mr Chalk said the defendant did not deny wielding the knife and causing Elianne's death in the face of "overwhelming" evidence against him.

He said that Sentamu had pleaded not guilty to murder on the basis that his responsibility was diminished having been diagnosed with autism in 2020.

He also denies having a blade claiming he had a "lawful reason" for carrying it.

The prosecution acknowledged "with compassion" the challenges posed by autism and the impact "adverse" childhood experiences can have.

Sentamu was arrested at a bus stop near his home less than 90 minutes after the killing
Sentamu was arrested at a bus stop near his home less than 90 minutes after the killing. Picture: MPS

'Utterly devastating'

However, Mr Chalk asserted that neither amounted to an "excuse, justification or defence" for Elianne's murder.

Sentamu had a "short fuse" and on the day of the killing, he came to the end of it, jurors heard.

The prosecutor said: "His calculated decision to bring a knife to the scene meant that the consequences of that outburst for Elianne and her family were utterly devastating."

Mr Chalk said the victim was a popular schoolgirl and according to one of her friends: "Everybody loved Elianne."

Members of Elianne's family sat in the well of the court as Mr Chalk outlined the case against Sentamu.

The Old Bailey trial before Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb continues.

e
Members of Elianne's family were present in court. Picture: MPS

In September 2023, relatives of Elianne gathered near the bus stop she was stabbed to death at on the way to school as flowers were laid in her memory.

A church leader read out a statement on behalf of the family, which said: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

"And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us."We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

"We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss.

"Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus.

"She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead.

"It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers."

It emerged on Thursday that Elianne's mother had saved money to send her daughter to the school so she could fulfil her dream of becoming a lawyer.

People attending a vigil for Elianne Andam
People attending a vigil for Elianne Andam. Picture: Alamy

