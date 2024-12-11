Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed Assad's prisoners to pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’

Infamous Syrian 'Tiger Forces' member who fed prisoners to Assad’s pet lion ‘publicly executed by rebels’. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

An elite member of Assad's infamous 'Tiger Forces' who fed prisoners to president's pet lion has been ‘publicly executed by rebels’.

Talal Dakkak, a member of Assad's 25th Special Mission Forces Division dubbed the 'Tiger Forces' is thought to have been killed by local militia in Hama.

The vicious fighter's alleged death follows videos surfacing on X show preparations allegedly being made for his killing.

The taxi driver-turned-fighter stole the animal from a zoo in 2005, before training the lion to become his feared sidekick.

It comes as Syrian rebels set fire to the tomb of Bashar al-Assad's father, as they continue to dismantle his brutal dictatorship.

Talal Dakkak was a member of Assad's 25th Special Mission Forces Division dubbed the 'Tiger Forces'. Picture: X

Dakkak was once feared across Syria - a figure known for his merciless approach to combat as well as his ownership of the lion.

It's believed that Dakkak was captured by Syrian rebels hours before they stormed the capital of Damascus over the weekend.

Over the course of his reign of terror, the 'Tiger Forces' fighter is said to have fed "terrorists" to his loyal pet, according to the Syrian Observer.

The claims follow viral footage of the lion emerging, with videos depicting the animal viciously mauling a horse.

Talal Dakkak was a member of Assad's 25th Special Mission Forces Division dubbed the 'Tiger Forces'. Picture: x

Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said in a video on Monday that he would "not hesitate to hold accountable the criminals, murderers, security and army officers involved in torturing the Syrian people".

Dakkak's death is yet to be officially verified, with The Sun reporting the fighter was killed in front of a celebrating crowd in Hama - the city taken shortly before the overthrow of Damascus.

It comes shortly after Bashar al-Assad's tomb was set on fire following the fall of the regime.

Rebels, who overthrew the brutal regime just days ago, were pictured around the burning coffin after storming the Assad family's hometown of Qardaha.

In footage shared online, cheers and celebrations could be heard as the coffin burnt, with one person seen raising his middle finger to it.

It comes after rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham swept to power in Syria, toppling the Assad government.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) came from the north, taking several cities including Aleppo and Homs before winning control of the capital Damascus over the weekend.