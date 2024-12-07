Elizabeth Line worker, 61, dies after suffering serious head injuries in 'unprovoked' station attack

Ilford East London suburban station & TFL signage take over Metro commuter train services to Liverpool Street ready for Crossrail Elizabeth line UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Ilford railway station at around 8.49pm on Wednesday night following reports of a serious assault.

The force arrived to find the Elizabeth Line employee with 'serous head injuries".

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 28, of Kingston Road, Ilford, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place.

BTP said detectives will now apply to amend charges to reflect the victim's death.

Ilford Station in east London after a police officer was stabbed on Friday night. Picture: Alamy

Following the incident, RMT General secretary Mick Lynch said: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our member, who died following an attack while at work.

"The whole union sends its condolences to their family, friends and colleagues at this awful time and everyone's thoughts at RMT are with them.

"We will keep a close eye on legal proceedings and will comment further in due course when it is appropriate."

Mr Jamgbadi appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 6 December and was remanded in custody.He is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on Saturday.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old following the "unprovoked" attack. Picture: Alamy

DCI Paul Attwell said specialist family liaison officers were supporting the victim's family.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time," he said.

"I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident. We are not seeking anyone else."