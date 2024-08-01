Elizabeth line's lack of toilets blamed for passenger evacuations after trains left stranded for hours in December

1 August 2024, 14:29

The lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line has been blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate the train
The lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line has been blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate the train. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The lack of toilets on the Elizabeth line has been blamed for stranded passengers attempting to evacuate the train when the service experienced major disruption last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A report into passengers being stranded for several hours near Paddington in December last year found the absence of lavatories on the service was "a contributing factor to the passenger self-evacuation".

Trains did not call at stations between London Paddington, and Heathrow and Reading on the evening of December 7 amid the disruption - causing problems for thousands of people trying to get to the airport.

The issue stemmed from damage to the electrical cables above the lines in Ladbroke Grove in west London.

Trains did not call at stations between London Paddington, and Heathrow and Reading
Trains did not call at stations between London Paddington, and Heathrow and Reading. Picture: Alamy

The report by consultancy Steer for watchdog Transport Focus and regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) stated: "GWR and Heathrow Express passengers had toilets and charging facilities on board that, at first, passengers could access during the incident.

"The Elizabeth line, on the other hand, is not equipped with such facilities - which later appeared to be a contributing factor to the passenger self-evacuation."

There are no toilets on the Elizabeth line's £1 billion fleet of trains despite some of its journeys lasting more than an hour.

The report said that while passengers were frustrated, the general atmosphere "remained friendly" and people "stayed patient and calmly listened to announcements".

Read more: Elizabeth line passengers 'stuck in darkness for hours' in train after damage to electrical cables outside Paddington

Read more: Great British Railways should be the start of a new era for our country’s transport network

It added: "It was the opposite situation on the Elizabeth line, with no access to air conditioning, toilets, or charging facilities (and reduced lighting).

"Some stranded passengers started misbehaving and violently trying to force the doors open.

"One passenger noted that there were announcements saying: 'Can people stop trying to open the emergency doors to get out... Can people stop kicking the doors - I know you're frustrated but please stop doing that.'

"This further exacerbated the already stressful and unpleasant atmosphere on the train."

Celebrities including musician James Blunt and TV presenter Rachel Riley were among those affected by the disruption.

Celebrities including musician James Blunt and TV presenter Rachel Riley were among those affected by the disruption
Celebrities including musician James Blunt and TV presenter Rachel Riley were among those affected by the disruption. Picture: Alamy

Blunt posted on X: "Been stuck somewhere outside Paddington for close to 4 hours now. Out of peanuts and wine", while Riley wrote: "Nearly 4 hours after we got on, we're getting off the Elizabeth line, woohoo!"

Another passenger added: "The Elizabeth Line has failed again just when passengers needed it most. At Paddington there were old folk, people with babies with absolutely no way of getting home.

"It was like the Fall of Saigon, except in that case some lucky people actually managed to get on the helicopter."

Transport Focus and the ORR found that between October 30 last year and January 8 there were 75 incidents on Britain's railways, leading to 178 trains becoming stranded
Transport Focus and the ORR found that between October 30 last year and January 8 there were 75 incidents on Britain's railways, leading to 178 trains becoming stranded. Picture: Alamy

Transport Focus and the ORR found that between October 30 last year and January 8 there were 75 incidents on Britain's railways, leading to 178 trains becoming stranded and passengers being evacuated from 20.

The bodies found that guidance in place for stranded trains may not always be "well executed" or ensure an "acceptable passenger experience".

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: "Being stranded on a train for a lengthy period of time is thankfully rare, but when it does happen, rail operators and Network Rail need to work together quickly to assess the situation from a passenger perspective and create a workable plan to safely manage the situation.

"This plan must assess the conditions on the train, the specific welfare needs of all passengers on board and the previous experience of public behaviour during such incidents."

Transport Focus director Natasha Grice said: "Passengers can reasonably expect that the rail industry responds faster and more effectively to stranded trains situations.”

Transport for London was approached for a comment.

