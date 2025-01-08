'Violent sexual predator' jailed after stalking and stabbing 15-year-old schoolgirl as she walked home

Ellis Dismore has been jailed for 43 years. Picture: Cleveland Police

By Flaminia Luck

A predator who groomed an under-age girl online has been jailed for 43 years after he tried to murder her in the street.

Ellis Dismore, 24, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of his 15-year-old victim's family before he repeatedly stabbed her, police said.

The knife attack in broad daylight in Middlesbrough in June 2023 was captured on a passing motorist's dashcam and the teenager was saved when members of the public stepped in to help.

Dismore was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 43 years for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls including stalking and making indecent photographs of a child.

Dismore was sentenced to 43 years. Picture: Alamy

Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had groomed the 15-year-old online and then sent her relatives a series of chilling messages when the police were told about what was happening.

He attacked the girl after she got off a school bus and repeatedly stabbed her but stopped when a driver intervened and took the injured girl home.

In November, Dismore was convicted of a further 16 offences on girls which came to light when detectives investigated the attempted murder.

Officers said that over seven years, Dismore used fake profiles to pose as a teenager online and incited victims to send him indecent photos of themselves.

He threatened to share the pictures if they refused further demands.

Dismore tried to meet his victims in person and incited them to engage in sexual activity, police said.

The girl was attacked in Premier Road, Middlesbrough. Picture: Google

'Dangerous and violent'

Debbie Breen, Head of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Unit at CPS North East, said: “Ellis Dismore is a dangerous and violent sexual predator who manipulated his young victims into sexual activity through fear and intimidation.

“It is clear that these were not idle threats, as Dismore went on to carry out a terrifying knife attack against one of his victims.

“Despite the horrific nature of his actions toward them, the evidence provided by the brave young victims in this case has been instrumental in helping the Crown Prosecution Service to build such a robust case against Dismore.

“We sincerely hope that the part they have each played in jailing such a dangerous man will bring them some measure of comfort.”