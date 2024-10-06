Elon Musk joins Donald Trump on stage as he holds rally at site of attempted assassination

Trump brought out the SpaceX founder at a rally in Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Donald Trump brought out Elon Musk as he returned to the Pennsylvania fairgrounds where he was nearly assassinated in July.

The former president and Republican nominee urged the crowd to deliver an Election Day victory - which he tied to his survival of the shooting.

He began his speech with, "As I was saying," and gestured toward an immigration chart he was looking at when the gunfire began.

"Twelve weeks ago, we all took a bullet for America," Mr Trump said.

"All we are all asking is that everyone goes out and votes. We got to win. We can't let this happen to our country."

The Mr Trump campaign worked to maximise the event's headline-grabbing potential with just 30 days to go and voting already underway in some states in his race against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Elon Musk speaks as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens at a campaign event. Picture: Alamy

Musician Lee Greenwood appeared on stage and serenaded him with God Bless the USA, frequently played at his rallies, and billionaire Elon Musk spoke for the first time at a Trump rally.

"We fought together. We have endured together. We have pushed onward together," Mr Trump said. "And right here in Pennsylvania, we have bled together. We've bled."

At the beginning of the rally, Mr Trump asked for a moment of silence to honour firefighter Corey Comperatore, who died as he shielded family members from gunfire in July.

Former US President Trump attacked at Pennsylvania rally. Picture: Getty

Classical singer Christopher Macchio sang Ave Maria after a bell rang at the same time that gunfire began on July 13.

Several of Mr Comperatore's family members were in attendance, including his widow, Helen, who stood during Mr Trump's remarks next to the former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Standing behind protective glass that now encases the stage at his outdoor rallies, Mr Trump called the would-be assassin "a vicious monster" and said he did not succeed "by the hand of providence and the grace of God."

There was a very visible heightened security presence, with armed law enforcers in camouflage uniforms on roofs.

Donald Trump 'safe' after gunshots in his vicinity

Mr Trump honoured Mr Comperatore and recognized the two other July rallygoers injured, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

They and Mr Trump were struck when 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, opened fire from an unsecured rooftop nearby before he was fatally shot by sharpshooters.

The building from which Crooks fired was completely obscured by tractor-trailers, a large grassy perimeter and a fence.

How Crooks managed to outmanoeuvre law enforcement that day and scramble on top of a building within easy shooting distance of the ex-president is among many questions that remain unanswered about the worst Secret Service security failure in decades.

Another is his motive.