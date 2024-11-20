Exclusive

Elon Musk's father calls on Keir Starmer to resign as he claims Labour have 'sent England back 400 years'

20 November 2024, 18:53

Errol Musk on Keir Starmer

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk’s father has demanded Sir Keir Starmer resign as he hit out at Labour for sending England back to “Tudor times.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Errol Musk slammed the British government after reports suggested MPs could call for Elon to appear before Parliament following accusations his social media platform X spread “disinformation.”

It comes after the tech billionaire played a central role in Donald Trump’s ascension to the White House, being named co-chief of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency in the wake of the Republican’s victory.

On reports Elon could be summoned before Parliament, Errol Musk, 78, told LBC: “I think people are in a state of somewhat shock as to what this new government is doing.

“I don't think there's room for something like you've suggested (appearing before Parliament) because what you're suggesting is a sort of rapprochement, and that's not going to happen, not while this government is doing the kind of things that they're doing. I don't, I can't see that happening.”

Mr Musk added there is nothing the Labour government could do to repair its relationship with his son, but noted Elon “doesn’t give the UK government a second thought.”

Errol Musk speaks to Andrew Marr

Mr Musk defended comments he and his son have made, branding the UK government “fascist”, as he accused Sir Keir Starmer of “spoiling” England’s reputation for being on the “right side” of history.

He said: “England is a beacon of what we consider to be good, and I've always considered to be good, you know, on the side of right, and all that sort of thing.

“And what Starmer has done has sort of spoiled that."

Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk
Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

Mr Musk rejected suggestions that Donald Trump’s presidency could see him act as a “king” akin to Britain’s Tudor period as he claimed it was, in fact, the UK government turning back the clocks.

He told LBC: “Well, first, let me say I think England has gone back to the Tudor times. Not America. You've just gone back 400 years with this government that you've got…

He added: "Starmer needs to resign. He needs to resign before four years, I think he needs to resign in the next three months so you can have another election...

"But I would say the things that Starmer’s people have done, like Starmer sent 100 people from the government in England to support Harris’ election campaign, that’s crazy…

The Labour party workers who supported Harris' campaign were volunteers.

But Mr Musk said that Starmer "shouldn’t have allowed them to go because that is interfering in another country’s elections.

Elon Musk talks with President-elect Donald Trump
Elon Musk talks with President-elect Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

"And the other thing is these people that he has put into Cabinet posts what they’ve said about Trump are not gross, they are way beyond gross. So, in the past if people had said things like they’ve said about Trump it would really be a duelling matter.

"If someone had said things like that 100 or 150 years ago, they’d be challenged to a duel to the death because you can’t say the things they’ve been saying."

Elon Musk has no plans to run for office in the US, told LBC, as he said "world leaders" come to him.

