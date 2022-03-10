Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome baby girl nicknamed 'Y'

10 March 2022, 15:58

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.
Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child via surrogate - a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Grimes, 33, who has been in an on-off relationship with the entrepreneur for the last three years, revealed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She told the magazine they welcomed the newborn in December and have called her Exa Dark Sideræl, though they've nicknamed the new arrival 'Y'.

Grimes is also mother to her 22-month-old son, X Æ A-12, nicknamed 'X', whom she also shares with the 50-year-old Tesla founder.

Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, the Canadian singer said.

Dark, meanwhile, is “the unknown".

She said: "People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe".

Read more: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber and arrested by police

Read more: Ex-commando and son of Tory MP joins up to fight for Ukraine

Sideræl, pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el”, means “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time".

It’s also a nod to her favourite Lord of the Rings character, the powerful Galadriel, she told Vanity Fair.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, said she is prepared for Y to dislike her name, or get rid of it, just like she did.

She said she will be first in line to help her change it if she chooses to do so.

The news has come as a surprise to some people, as Elon and Grimes went their separate ways last year.

However, Grimes insisted their romance is the "best it has ever been", referring to Elon as her boyfriend, adding they are very "fluid".

"We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…." she said.

"We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She also hinted that they plan to expand their family further, saying: “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Russian embassy to the UK has claimed a photograph of a pregnant woman injured during the maternity hospital attack is fake

'Ukrainian propaganda': Russia claims picture of pregnant woman in hospital bombing is 'fake'
Gérard Depardieu

Actor Gerard Depardieu loses bid to have rape and sexual assault charge dropped

ben grant

Ex-commando and son of Tory MP joins up to fight for Ukraine

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber and arrested by police.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber and arrested by police

Lavrov says outcry over maternity hospital bombing is 'pathetic'

Fury as Lavrov brands outcry over maternity unit strike which killed three as 'pathetic'

David Cameron on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr.

David Cameron defends tennis game with wife of ex-Russian minister for £160k Tory donation

James Heappey has said nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine.

Minister warns of 'possibility' Russia will use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Former PM David Cameron says he would put his trust in Minister for Refugees Richard Harrington

David Cameron calls on Govt to make visa system easier for Ukrainian refugees

ukraine bill

New law makes it legal for Ukrainian civilians to kill Russian troops

Patel has been heavily criticised for the Home Office's slow processing of Ukrainian visas

Priti Patel caves in and simplifies 'shameful' Ukrainian visa system

Sadiq Khan, inset, said he backs the initiative - main picture shows protesters outside the Russian embassy in London

Sadiq Khan backs campaign to rename Russian embassy street after Zelenskyy

An armoured column was hit by Ukrainian forces (left) before the tanks were forced to retreat

Russians flee Ukrainian ambush: Tanks rolling on Kyiv retreat after artillery barrage

poutine

Poutine restaurant receives threats from people who confused the dish with Putin's name

Chelsea have been thrown into turmoil after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned

Chelsea in crisis: Ticket sales and new signings banned as Abramovich sanctioned

"Wali" has deployed to Ukraine to join its "foreign legion"

Deadly Canadian sniper 'Wali' joins Ukraine foreign legion to fight Putin's invaders

Exclusive
Scouts are manning the refugee driver registration in Poland.

Fears Ukrainians can be exploited by human traffickers as Boy Scouts man make-shift desks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

No breakthrough on ending war in Ukraine-Russia talks between top diplomats
Florida wildfire

Rainfall eases wildfire threat in Florida but officials urge caution
A police officer detains Black Panther director Ryan Coogler

Black Panther director mistaken for bank robber while trying to withdraw money
A family fleeing from Ukraine wait for the train at a border crossing station in Poland

They were shooting civilians, says Ukrainian who fled to Poland for safety
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano

Hundreds flee as Indonesian volcano erupts

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sits in front of his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, foreground left, during a tripartite meeting on Thursday March 10 2022

Attack on Ukraine hospital ‘killed three – including a child – and hurt 17’
South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday March 10 2022

South Korea’s president-elect wants tougher stance on North Korea
Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday March 10 2022

Taiwan minister: China war would be a disaster regardless of outcome
Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine

Three hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of cities
Up to four British soldiers are feared to have gone to help the Ukrainian army as Russia continues to attack

Brit soldiers have 'disobeyed orders and gone AWOL' to fight in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr gave a scathing monologue on the UK's management of refugees.

Andrew Marr hits out at Boris Johnson over 'woeful' management of Ukraine refugee crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/03 | Watch again

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais

Woman rescued parents from Ukraine after six-day drive before being held up in Calais
Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

'Move the Commons, quote Churchill': Andrew Marr on Zelenskyy's speech
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/03 | Watch again

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK visa regulations, Bracknell Town boss tells LBC

Ukrainian boy sent to Dublin to bypass 'useless' UK system, Bracknell Town boss reveals
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis
'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

'My sister is the victim': Ghislaine Maxwell's brother on juror controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police