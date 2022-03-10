Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcome baby girl nicknamed 'Y'

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child via surrogate - a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl.

Singer Grimes, 33, who has been in an on-off relationship with the entrepreneur for the last three years, revealed the news in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She told the magazine they welcomed the newborn in December and have called her Exa Dark Sideræl, though they've nicknamed the new arrival 'Y'.

Grimes is also mother to her 22-month-old son, X Æ A-12, nicknamed 'X', whom she also shares with the 50-year-old Tesla founder.

Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS, the Canadian singer said.

Dark, meanwhile, is “the unknown".

She said: "People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe".

Sideræl, pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el”, means “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time".

It’s also a nod to her favourite Lord of the Rings character, the powerful Galadriel, she told Vanity Fair.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, said she is prepared for Y to dislike her name, or get rid of it, just like she did.

She said she will be first in line to help her change it if she chooses to do so.

The news has come as a surprise to some people, as Elon and Grimes went their separate ways last year.

However, Grimes insisted their romance is the "best it has ever been", referring to Elon as her boyfriend, adding they are very "fluid".

"We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…." she said.

"We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She also hinted that they plan to expand their family further, saying: “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”