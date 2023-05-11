Elon Musk hires unnamed woman to replace him as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44bn in October. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Elon Musk has announced he has hired an unnamed woman to replace him as the chief executive of Twitter.

Mr Musk announced his new CEO would be starting in six weeks time but did not reveal her name or anything about here.

He tweeted: "Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

"My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."

Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX, told the World Government Summit in Dubai that he would hand over control of Twitter by the end of the year.

"I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out," he said.

It comes amid a difficult couple of months for the social media site following its bonfire of blue ticks, which revealed thousands of celebrities chose not to subscribe to Twitter blue.

Days later, a number of accounts with more than one million followers saw their blue ticks return, giving them the benefits of Twitter blue, despite not paying for it.

Meanwhile, other users found a bug on the site that allowed them to edit the profile and temporarily reinstate their blue tick without paying for the service.

Mr Musk acquired Twitter for $44bn in October but has repeatedly said he would consider selling it.

At the end of last year, Mr Musk lost an online poll of millions of Twitter users asking them if they would like him to step down as CEO.

He then said that his dog was made CEO of the company.