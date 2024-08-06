War of words between Starmer and Musk: Billionaire hits back after PM slams ‘civil war’ remarks

By Emma Soteriou

Elon Musk has hit back at Keir Starmer after he dismissed the X owner's "civil war" comments as "unjustified".

Sir Keir slammed comments made by the billionaire businessman on Monday after he suggested "civil war is inevitable".

It came in response to a video posted to X with the caption: "The effects of mass migration and open borders is what’s going on."

Violence across the UK has continued to escalate in recent days, with the PM having chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to plan a response with senior ministers and police representatives.

Speaking on the post, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said there was "no justification for comments like that".

Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2024

But just hours later, Musk hit back at Sir Keir directly.

Responding to a post from the PM which criticised violence towards Muslims, he said: "Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?"

It came after the Home Secretary told LBC that social media companies must bear "responsibility" for putting "rocket boosters" under the issue of rioting.

"There is a responsibility on them to meet their own terms and conditions - which they are not doing," Ms Cooper previously said.

However, the clash between the pair could put the government's efforts to get companies to do more at risk.

Civil war is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

The PM has announced a "standing army" of specialist officers who will be on hand to deal with the disorder unfolding.

During the Monday Cobra meeting, he said police were working with National Crime Agency to tackle criminality and bot activity online over fears state actors are involved.

Downing Street concluded that social media firms needed an immediate response to disinformation and the government will consider a wider framework in due course.

It also confirmed that 70 extra prosecutors would be on hand this weekend to charge and 60 remand courts have been made available.

"Anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law," Starmer's spokesperson said.

The added: "Online platforms have a responsibility."

Speaking after the Cobra meeting, the Prime Minister said: “The first is we will have a standing army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

“The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

Sir Keir added during the meeting that "the law applies online".

“I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law,” he said.

It followed comments on Sunday evening in which the PM condemned the violence, adding perpetrators would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery”.