Elon Musk's net worth reaches record $486bn - more than Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg combined

Elon Musk is now richer than Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg combined. Picture: Alamy

By Lilly Croucher

Elon Musk is now worth more than the joint net worth of the billionaire CEOs of Amazon and Meta.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Musk's estimated net worth topped $486 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The tech billionaire saw a sharp rise in his personal wealth which increased by $257 billion this year, more than any one else on the list.

His return on his $277 billion investment in Trump's presidential campaign has also paid off as most of his net worth soared by 77 per cent after the US election.

In November, he was appointed by Trump to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk who is close to Donal Trump has been appointed to lead a new government efficiency commission. Picture: Alamy

The billionaire is now worth more than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' $246 billion fortune and Facebook creator, Mark Zuckerberg's $219 billion wealth combined.

Others on the billionaires list include Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison ($193 billion) and Louie Vuitton owner, Bernard Arnault ($179 billion), who came in at third and fourth, respectively.

Larry Page, co-founder of Alphabet which owns Google ($174 billion), is fifth while former richest man and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates ($165 billion) now sits in sixth position.

Jeff Bezos (left) and Mark Zuckerberg are the second and third world richest people. Picture: Alamy

Musk is the CEO of Tesla, the world's most valuable carmaker, as well as rocket manufacturer SpaceX and social media platform X, formally known as Twitter.

As the richest man, Musk is first to top $400 billion and could become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report by Informa Connect Academy, which tracks wealth.

On Monday, Musk met with Reform leader Nigel Farage and UK billionaire property developer and Reform Treasurer, Nick Candy at Trump's Mar-A-Largo mansion.

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy met Elon Musk at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion on Monday. Picture: Reform UK

The meeting followed speculation that Musk intends to donate $100 million to Reform which would make it the largest donation in British electoral history.

However, Musk has denied that he is planning to donate the money. He did not rule out other amounts.

Nigel Farage has said the rumours are "pure speculation" but added that Musk is "very supportive" of Reform.

On X, Musk shared a post with the caption "yes" to a post claiming Reform will win the next election.