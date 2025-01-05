Breaking News

Elon Musk says Nigel Farage 'doesn't have what it takes' to lead Reform UK

5 January 2025, 14:14 | Updated: 5 January 2025, 14:33

Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk in Florida.
Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk in Florida. Picture: Reform UK

By Henry Moore

Elon Musk has slammed Nigel Farage, claiming he "doesn't have what it takes" to lead Reform UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The X billionaire called for Reform to find a new leader in a post on his social media platform.

It comes after Farage rejected Musk's calls for Reform UK to join forces with Tommy Robinson.

Farage distanced himself from Elon Musk’s stance on jailed far-right figure Tommy Robinson after the tech billionaire called for him to be released from prison.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader," Musk said in a shock X post.

Read more: Wes Streeting slams Elon Musk's attack on Jess Phillips as an 'appalling smear' against a 'brilliant woman'

Read more: Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

"Farage doesn’t have what it takes."

Musk, the billionaire ally of Donald Trump who is considering donating around £100 million to Mr Farage’s Reform UK party, pinned a message at the top of his X feed which read “Free Tommy Robinson!” earlier this week.

Until now, it seemed Musk and Farage had a strong relationship, with the Reform boss even visiting the billionaire in the United States.

The Reform UK leader said at a conference in Leicester on Friday that Musk had "a whole range of opinions, some of which I agree with very strongly, and others of which I am more reticent about".

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon)
English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson (Stephen Lennon). Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage may have been keen to put a driving wedge between himself and Robinson, but he still expressed his admiration for Musk, calling him a "remarkable new entrant" into American politics who is "very helpful" for Reform.

Mr Farage said that the X CEO is a "hero" for buying the social media platform, adding that "at least with Elon, we've got free speech back."

"Whether we like everything he says or not, he is a hero," Mr Farage added.

Inside the mind of Elon Musk: Twitter's former VP speaks to LBC

He continued: "Everyone says, well, what about his comments on Tommy Robinson? Look, my position is perfectly clear on that. I never wanted Tommy Robinson to join UKIP, I don't want him to join Reform UK, and he won't be."

Musk’s controversial post about Tommy Robinson and his indication he will donate to Reform are not his only interventions in British politics that have sparked backlash in recent weeks.

The world’s richest man posted several times about grooming gangs in Rochdale and Oldham, attacking prime minister Keir Starmer and the Labour MP and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over their responses to the scandal.

The US billionaire wrote in one post that Ms Phillips even "deserves to be in prison" over her failure to launch an inquiry, arguing that "rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice".

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian soldiers with weapons in a trench

Ukraine to seek allies’ help to boost air defences, says Zelensky

A photo of Hassan Nasrallah is held up

Hezbollah leader was killed last year inside war operations room, aide discloses

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan Markle's father opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Head and shoulders photo of Karl Nehammer speaking into microphones

Austrian People’s Party nominates interim leader after chancellor resigns

Car wedged between two trucks

Major winter storm plunges large parts of US into severe cold

Handout photo of Shigemi Fukahori,

Nagasaki atomic bomb survivor who devoted life to peace dies

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

Nato urgues the UK to spend more on defence.

Nato urges UK to increase defence spending, as military bosses reveal concern about UK air defence

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has thrown his support behind Jess Phillips.

Wes Streeting slams Elon Musk's attack on Jess Phillips as an 'appalling smear' against a 'brilliant woman'

Headshot of Costas Simitis

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis dies aged 88

The boy was lost in the wilderness for five days.

'A true miracle': Boy, 7, found after wandering 'lion-infested' wilderness in Zimbabwean park for five days

The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour

New Orleans mourns victims of New Years terror attack as hundreds gather to 'celebrate life'

There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow

Travel chaos and power cuts hit UK amid heavy snow & -11C temperatures as major Premier League clash to go ahead

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2

Donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy's iconic Shrek character dies aged 30

Trump Transition

Donald Trump appears with Italian prime minister at his Florida club

Candles and flowers left in tribute

New Orleans mourns truck attack victims with tears and dance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home
The Home Secretary has defended Jess Phillips after Elon Musk said she "deserves to be in jail."

Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry
NHS app

NHS app upgrade to give patients more choice over treatments as Labour makes bid to cut waiting times
South Korea Martial Law

South Korean protesters brave cold to demand Yoon arrest as deadline looms

Washington Post Cartoonist Resigns

Washington Post cartoonist quits after sketch of Bezos bowing to Trump rejected

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park

Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

The US Presidential Medal of Freedom has been formally given to U2 frontman Bono and actor Denzel Washington.

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

Now that the government's plans to send asylum seekers to Africa have been scrapped, redundancies will take place

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor says he will resign after talks on forming government fail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News