Elon Musk set to become world's first trillionaire 'by 2027'

Elon Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027 - according to new research. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Elon Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to new research.

Musk, 53, is currently the richest person alive, with a network of $251billion (£191billion), according to Bloomberg.

His wealth is growing at an average rate of 110% each year according to Informa Connect Academy - meaning he would have to wait just three years to pass the $1trillion mark.

Musk currently owns social media platform X, which he rebranded from Twitter when he bought it two years ago for $44billon.

He also owns pioneering electric car manufacturer Tesla, which currently has a market value of $669.3bn (£509.7bn).

In the 2024 Trillion Dollar Club report, the two richest companies in the world were confirmed to be Microsoft ($3.4tn or £2.6tn) and Apple ($3.3tn or £2.5tn).

The two tech giants surpassed trillion-dollar market capitalisation in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Informa Connect Academy also confirmed that after Musk, Indian business conglomerate founder Gautam Adani was the next closest to becoming a trillionaire.

Jensen Huang, CEO of tech firm Nvidia, and Indonesian energy and mining magnate Prajogo Pangestu are set to become trillionaires by 2028, according to their current growth.