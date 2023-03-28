Twitter users need to pay to appear in feed and vote in polls as Elon Musk announces more changes

28 March 2023, 10:12

Elon Musk has announced more changes for Twitter that could prove controversial
Elon Musk has announced more changes for Twitter that could prove controversial. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Elon Musk has announced Twitter users will need to pay for a subscription to appear in the "for you" feed and to vote in polls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Space X boss said the features will now only be accessible to verified accounts, including those who subscribe to his new Twitter Blue feature.

He said it is the only way to take on fake accounts that impersonate people, a frequently-cited concern of his.

Mr Musk is pushing ahead with the changes despite criticism from people who stand to lose their "blue tick", which was given to some accounts to prove they were real before he took over last year and allowed anyone to pay to get one.

The system has partially been replaced with gold and grey ticks for business and official accounts.

Read more: 'To say it was a surprise is an understatement': David Jason discovers daughter and grandson after 52 years

Mr Musk said: "Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.

"The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.

"Voting in polls will require verification for same reason."

He added: "That said, it's ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don't impersonate a human.

The changes affect one of the two main feeds Twitter users can use to view tweets.

There is a "following" feed, which shows tweets from users you follow, and "for you", which shows tweets from accounts you do not follow but may have interest in.

Read more: Parliament bans TikTok from devices amid crackdown on popular app

The changes would prevent non-subscribers from appearing in the latter.

In the UK, a Twitter Blue subscription costs £9.60 a month, or £11 if paying through Apple or Android.

It provides other benefits, such as the ability to edit tweets or exceed the character limit.

Twitter users can make polls but now only verified accounts will be able to participate.

Mr Musk has long spoken about bots swarming social media.

During the turbulent takeover period last year, he pulled out of the deal when he accused Twitter of covering up the amount of spam accounts mixed in with genuine users.

He has made cleaning up fake accounts one of his main missions since paying $44bn for it in October last year.

Some of his changes have been criticised, including the addition of Twitter Blue.

Actor William Shatner tweeted: "Hey @elonmusk what's this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter?

"I've been here for 15 years giving my [time] & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you're telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?"

Mr Musk replied: "It's more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities imo."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants killed in fire at Mexican detention centre

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

London's new Superloop bus service unveiled by Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan reveals orbital 'Superloop' bus network around London suburbs

The dogs are believed to have been American bully-types

17 dogs seized after girl mauled in shocking attack in Manchester, with owner 'breeding XL bully dogs in caravan'

Farouk Abdulhak, the son of a billionaire, is the only suspect in the 2008 death of student Martine Via Magnussen

Billionaire’s son says student Martine Vik Magnussen's 2008 death was 'sex accident' as he admits involvement

Hale killed six people in the Nashville shooting

'Something bad is about to happen': Final messages from Nashville shooter show murderer's chilling warning

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, is one of the UK's three-starred venues

Michelin Guide 2023 results unveiled: See the full list of the UK's best restaurants

France Pensions

Thousands of police officers deployed as more marches and strikes held in France

Tributes to TikToker Kara Santorelli who died in a car accident having posted that she had never had an accident

TikToker Kara Santorelli killed in car crash aged 18 just days after posting how she’d never been in an accident

Afghanistan Schools

Campaigner for girls’ education arrested in Afghanistan

Teachers have refused to rule out disrupting exams with strikes

Exams could be disrupted by teachers' strikes after union recommends rejecting government's 'insulting' pay offer

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

Nashville School Shooting

Ex-pupil ‘conducted surveillance’ before killing six at Nashville school

Carol Clark's body was found in the undergrowth in a dockland area

Hunt relaunched for killer who broke Carol Clark’s neck 30 years ago as 'significant' details emerge

British Challenger II tanks have arrived in Ukraine ahead of a possible Spring offensive

'Masterpiece of off-road martial art': Ukraine defence chiefs hail arrival of British Challenger II tanks

Josef Fritzl described himself as a 'responsible family man' in a new book

Monster Josef Fritzl says he receives 100s of love letters and is a 'responsible family man' in new book

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill lends voice to Ukrainian air defence app

Julia insists she is Madeleine McCann

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann tells Dr Phil she will take whatever tests are necessary to prove claim
File photo of the M25 closed earlier this month

M25 closed near Heathrow for 'considerable time' after 'car smashed into lorry' as driver fights for life
Covenant Presbyterian Church

Former pupil kills six in shooting at Nashville school

William Hill

William Hill to pay £19 million for 'alarming' failure to protect customers, in largest gambling commission fine ever
Russia Japan Missile Test

Russia fires anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan attack simulation

David Jason has learned that he is the father of Abi Hill

'To say it was a surprise is an understatement': David Jason discovers daughter and grandson after 52 years
Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Chilling video of rifle-wielding ex-student shooter who killed three children, 9, and three staff in Nashville school
Residents look over the site of a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Alausi, Ecuador (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Seven confirmed dead in Ecuador landslide

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a hall displaying what appeared to be various types of warheads (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Kim Jong Un calls for increased weapons production amid rising tensions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit