Elton John reveals he 'can't see anything' as star unable to finish new album amid health battle

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Elton John has been unable to finish his new album due to his rapidly deteriorating vision, the star revealed this week.

The British music icon, 77, told fans it has been four months since he could see out of his right eye and this vision in his left eye is not the greatest" after he suffered a severe infection.

The Rocketman singer said he felt “stuck” as he opened up about the ongoing health battle.

"I don't know. It's been a while since I've done anything, and well, I just have to get off my backside,” Sir Elton told ABC News.

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.

Elton John performs onstage during MFEI Spirit Of Life honoring Jay Marciano. Picture: Getty

"So, there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but... I'm kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start."

The iconic singer told the publication he is “concentrating” on regaining his sight as he looks to complete the upcoming album.

"It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen, and it kind of floored me. And I can't see anything, I can't read anything, can't watch anything,” he said.

Earlier this year, Sir Elton said his recovery would “take time.”

"Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” he said on social media.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he wrote.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far."