Elton John 'left with limited vision' after suffering 'severe eye infection'

By Kit Heren

Elton John has been left with limited vision by a "severe" eye infection.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 77-year-old singer told his five million Instagram followers that he had contracted the infection in recent months and was still getting over it.

"Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

"I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

He said that he had been receiving treatment for weeks and believes he is getting better.

Read more: Elton John rushed to hospital after suffering from fall at villa in Nice

Read more: Sir Elton John makes Kevin Spacey laugh as he takes the stand in sex assault trial

Elton John earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

John added: "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recover so far."

John's statement was met with a wave of well wishes from fellow stars like Chappell Roan, Natalie Imbruglia and fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Versace said: "Take your time and recover, Elton. We'll be here waiting for your return when you're healthy and ready."

Harris added: "Sending you much love Elton."

It comes after it was announced that Sir Elton's documentary film Elton John: Never Too Late, would have its European premiere at this year's BFI London Film Festival.

John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour at a ceremony in November 2021, is known for hits including Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, I'm Still Standing and Your Song.

In 2019, he was played by Kingsman actor Taron Egerton in a film about his life called Rocketman.