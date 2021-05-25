Dominic Raab visits Israel to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders

25 May 2021, 22:30 | Updated: 26 May 2021, 00:08

Dominic Raab will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Wednesday
Dominic Raab will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Dominic Raab will hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders during a one-day visit to the region following the recent conflict in the region.

The Foreign Secretary landed in Israel on Tuesday evening, where he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, followed by a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

He will also meet Israeli Foreign and Defence Ministers, Gabi Ashkenazi and Benny Gantz, as well as Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riad Malki.

Ahead of the meetings, Mr Raab said: said: "The UK welcomes the ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. It is crucial that all sides now focus on ensuring it can last.

READ MORE: Israel approves ceasefire after 11 days of deadly violence in Gaza

READ MORE: Boris Johnson welcomes Israel-Gaza ceasefire after 11 days of conflict

"The events of the last month demonstrate the urgent need to make genuine progress towards a  more positive future for both Israelis and Palestinians, and breaks cycle of violence that has claimed so many lives.

"The UK supports a two-state solution as the best way to deliver a lasting peace."

The Foreign Office reiterated the UK's aim for a two-state solution "as the best way to permanently end the occupation and deliver Palestinian self-determination" as well as preserve Israel’s sovereignty and identity.

Hundreds of airstrikes have left thousands of Palestinians displaced
Hundreds of airstrikes have left thousands of Palestinians displaced. Picture: PA Images
Palestinians have begun a cleanup operation following days of intense bombing
Palestinians have begun a cleanup operation following days of intense bombing. Picture: PA Images

It follows 11 days of vicious fighting between Israeli Defence Forces and Hamas militant in Gaza after fighting was reported to have killed more than 200 Palestinians and twelve Israelis.

The violence started when Hamas militants launched rockets at Jerusalem following clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli Police at the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police tactics and opposition to a potential eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers led to growing anger.

READ MORE: Nine police officers hurt in clashes at Israel Embassy after Free Palestine protest

In response to repeat rocket attacks, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes into Gaza, saying it targeted Hamas' infrastructure.

After a ceasfire was announced on 20 May, Mr Raab said that both sides "must work to make the ceasefire durable and end the unacceptable cycle of violence".

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of Ghislaine Maxwell at Epsom races in 2000

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers ask judge to scrap new indictment

People walk through George Floyd Square (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

Minute’s silence held to remember George Floyd a year after his death
Jeffrey Epstein (AP)

Prison guards who falsified records after Jeffrey Epstein death strike deal
Dominic Cummings is set to give evidence to MPs on Wednesday

Analysis: Dominic Cummings' evidence could be explosive for PM
A statue of Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana is seen on the streets of Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwhazi/AP)

Zimbabwe unveils sculpture of woman hanged for opposing colonial rule
Smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port

Container ship evacuated after explosion off Colombo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC host had a question for Cummings

Iain Dale has a question Dominic Cummings needs to be asked, and may be...
James O'Brien hears from journalist who realised Government Covid guidance issued without announcement

Journalist tells James O'Brien 'no-one in our area' knew about Covid guidance changing
'The Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'

'Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'
James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 25/05 Watch Again

Bedford caller: Covid guidance changes without announcement are 'straight out of PM's playbook'

'Covid guidance changes without an announcement is straight out of PM's playbook'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London