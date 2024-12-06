Millions of Brits sent emergency alerts as Storm Darragh approaches bringing 'danger to life' amid 90mph winds

6 December 2024, 19:03 | Updated: 6 December 2024, 19:12

By Kit Heren

Millions of British people had emergency alert warnings sent to their phones after a red weather warning was issued for Storm Darragh.

Three million people were sent the alert, with Darragh set to bring 90mph winds and cause flooding.

Brits in Devon, Bath, North East  North East Somerset, City of Bristol, North Somerset, South Gloucestershire, Somerset were sent the message.

The Cabinet Office issued the alert at 6.45pm to people in areas covered by the red warning in parts of Wales and the South West.

The Emergency Alert system sent a message to every compatible mobile phone in the impacted areas, containing information about the red warning and guidance on how to stay safe into Saturday.

It was the largest use of the system outside a test scenario - the last test being in April 2023.

The "danger to life" warning has been issued for wind along the south west of England and Wales from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

There is a risk of flying debris and falling trees as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads.

Power cuts are also expected, along with damage to buildings and homes.

It comes on top of an amber warning already in place for along the west coast of the UK from South Ayrshire in Scotland down to Cornwall, as well as in Northern Ireland, from 3am until 9pm.

Snow could also hit hilly areas of northern England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain will be in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas during the warning period, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Read more: Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK

Read more: Temperatures to plummet to -10C as Britain braces for widespread frost

It comes after a 'mini tornado' left a trail of destruction across the Midlands on Thursday evening.

Residents in Clayton, Staffordshire, said the 'tornado' ripped up grass and roof tiles while a "deafening" sound could be heard "like a bomb going off".

A flight from Manchester to Aberdeen was also forced to turn around on Thursday after lightning hit the plane's windshield.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said the weather service is "a bit concerned" about the risk of flooding in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland where there is "heightened sensitivity" due to recent heavy rainfall.

Mr Stroud added: "The wind particularly is set to be reasonably disruptive and potentially quite damaging.

"We are rather concerned about the strength of the winds affecting the Irish sea coasts and this is likely to have impacts on Irish ferry services.

"Trees could come down onto roads and people need to be aware of this and allow extra time for travel, especially in rural spots."

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) said it was carefully monitoring the progress of the storm ahead of the weekend.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager at the EA, said: "EA teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

"We urge people not to drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

As of Friday morning, there were seven flood warnings and 99 flood alerts in place across England.

Following news of 90mph winds, Jamie Reeve, Head of Safety at energy industry body ENA, said:"With either a yellow, amber or red 'risk to life' warning now in force across a large part of the UK this weekend, we are reiterating our safety advice.

"If you come across fallen power lines or damage to the electricity network, stay well clear and call 105 for free to report it. In Northern Ireland the number is 03457 643 643.

"If there is an immediate risk to life or someone is in danger, dial 999."

"The energy networks have activated their severe weather plans and are moving teams and equipment to strategic locations, ready to respond if needed."

