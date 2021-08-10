Emergency Brexit lorry controls at Dover to be made permanent

10 August 2021, 22:59 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 23:13

Operation Brock implemented at the end of 2020
Operation Brock implemented at the end of 2020. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Emergency lorry traffic controls designed to prevent post-Brexit disruption at the Port of Dover are to have their "sunset clauses" removed, meaning they can be used indefinitely.

The implementation of a traffic reconfiguration to the M20 will be able to continue past its current October 31 deadline once the changes have been made law.

The Department for Transport (DfT) insisted the alteration was not only related to Britain's exit from the European Union.

It said Operation Brock could now be used to respond to "any type of traffic disruption in the area".

READ MORE: Business leader’s plea to PM over 'Brexit damage done to our economy' goes unanswered

READ MORE: Brexit timeline: The UK's rocky road out of the EU

Traffic management measures were initially introduced in Kent amid fears that Brexit could lead to disruption for cross-Channel trade.

Kent Access Permits - where lorry drivers had to secure a permit before entering south east England - and Operation Brock were part of this.

Operation Brock consists of a series of concrete barriers, allowing lorries to be held on one side of the M20 to access the Port of Dover, while other traffic continues to flow in both directions via a restricted narrow lane contraflow system on the other side of the road.

A moveable barrier - which the DfT announced in April would be dismantled and stored on the hard shoulder in case required in future - was installed between Junctions 8 and 9 on the motorway for the operation's contraflow system.

Legislation for Operation Brock was first put in place in 2019 in preparation for a potential no-deal divorce from Brussels, updated in 2020 before the end of the transition period, and again in 2021 in response to the French border being closed due to fears over the Alpha coronavirus variant - known formerly as the Kent mutation.

Ministers undertook a consultation in May and June to seek views on proposals to "bring Operation Brock within a sustainable long-term traffic management plan", which would involve removing the existing sunset clauses that would otherwise have meant the legislation would have expired by November.

The consultation terms said making the change would mean Operation Brock could continue to be used "in the future as a contingency traffic management measure for disruption" - a move the department said had elicited a "positive" response.

As a result, statutory instruments - legal alterations that do not require new laws to be introduced - stripping the law of its sunset clauses will be laid before Parliament next month and will be debated in both the Commons and the Lords, officials said.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: "Operation Brock measures will remain temporary and will only be used when there is a significant risk of delays.

"While Operation Brock was originally created to deal with disruption caused by EU exit and in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, removing the sunset clauses from Operation Brock will mean the Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) is better prepared to respond to any type of traffic disruption in the area, not solely related to EU exit, including strikes and severe weather."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew for alleged sexual assault

Prince Andrew’s legal team accused of 'stonewalling' Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers
Lionel Messi has signed for Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain confirm signing of Lionel Messi

Andrew Cuomo

New York governor Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment claims
Police have launched an investigation after the fatal crash on the M1

Children aged 4 and 10 killed in suspected drink drive crash on M1
Algeria Fires

25 soldiers die fighting wildfires in northern Algeria

Poland Media Law

Poles protest against bill that would silence US-owned TV network

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming to have 'forgotten' his own A-level results

Camilla Tominey reacts to Gavin Williamson claiming he has 'forgotten' his A-level results
'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood shares impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'
'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'
The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results
Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government 'puts pressure on universities' to restart classroom learning
'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London