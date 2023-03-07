Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

National Grid fires up two power stations to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

THE National Grid is to start emergency plans for the first time to avoid blackouts on the coldest night of the year.

Bosses made the announcement hours after activating contingency plans as a precaution over fears supplies may struggle to keep up with demand during the current cold snap.

Two coal powered stations in West Burton in Lincolnshire began feeding into the national grid on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has considered using the stations previously but they have always been stood down.

It is the first time the emergency coal stations will be in use. So far, two of the four contingency coal units will be used to generate electricity tonight.

Earlier today, The National Grid put the coal plants on standby in case they were needed.

It said this morning: "The ESO as a prudent system operator has developed these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal.

"This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk."It comes as temperatures are set to drop across the UK, putting a strain on energy supplies.

Snow hits Britain. Picture: Alamy

Tonight (Tuesday) could be the coldest night of the year so far, the Met Office has announced. It said temperatures could drop to -15C in some sheltered Scottish glens, especially where there is fresh snow cover.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for London, the Thames Valley, East Anglia, parts of the Midlands and South Wales until 10am this morning.