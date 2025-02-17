Breaking News

Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Toronto as several injured

Toronto Pearson International Airport has said it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A Delta Airlines plane has crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, reports say.

Emergency crews are responding to the incident with local media reporting that up to eight people are injured.

One person is critically injured while the others have suffered mild to moderate injuries, paramedics have said.

Photos from the airport have shown the plane flipped upside down in the snow.

Canada Police has said it does not know the circumstances surrounding the crash.

BREAKING- Toronto had a Delta flight flipped upside down. I got these photos from a friend on the plane. He’s okay. Minnesota to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/DeSoYAlsVo — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 17, 2025

The airport posted on X that the incident involved a Delta Airlines plane arriving at the international airport from Minneapolis.

"Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the statement added.

Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario has said: "It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating."

The police constable has told Reuters news agency that "we don't know the circumstances surrounding" the crash at the moment.

The airport had posted images on social media on Sunday after 53cm of snow fell over the past week.

Prior to the crash, dozens of departures and arrivals at the airport were delayed due to bad weather.

The snow is still falling at the airport.



Since it started yesterday, we've already had 12.2 cm of snow accumulate as of 8 a.m. The latest forecast shows we could see an additional 15 cm today.



In total, we've had 53.6 cm of snow this past week. To put that into perspective,… pic.twitter.com/BjU02zmbVI — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 16, 2025

