Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Toronto as several injured

17 February 2025, 20:20 | Updated: 17 February 2025, 20:56

Toronto Pearson International Airport has said it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane
Toronto Pearson International Airport has said it is aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A Delta Airlines plane has crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, reports say.

Emergency crews are responding to the incident with local media reporting that up to eight people are injured.

One person is critically injured while the others have suffered mild to moderate injuries, paramedics have said.

Photos from the airport have shown the plane flipped upside down in the snow.

Canada Police has said it does not know the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The airport posted on X that the incident involved a Delta Airlines plane arriving at the international airport from Minneapolis.

"Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the statement added.

Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario has said: "It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we're still trying to make sure so we're still on scene investigating."

The police constable has told Reuters news agency that "we don't know the circumstances surrounding" the crash at the moment.

The airport had posted images on social media on Sunday after 53cm of snow fell over the past week.

Prior to the crash, dozens of departures and arrivals at the airport were delayed due to bad weather.

