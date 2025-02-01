Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy

Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Shannon Cook

The actress celebrated the arrival of her first child via surrogacy.

The arrival of the child was announced by Lily Collins on Friday, with the Emily In Paris star sharing a post featuring a photo of the baby on Instagram.

Writing on the social media platform, Lily penned a sweet note to the child, which confirmed the baby's name: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.

"We love you to the moon and back again."

The 35-year-old actress, who is the daughter of pop-rock icon Phil Collins, welcomed the child with her filmmaker husband, Charlie McDowell, who is the son of Malcolm McDowell - the protagonist in the film A Clockwork Orange - and comedian and actress Mary Steenburgen.

The star-studded couple appeared to keep their surrogacy plans under wraps until their first child was born.

In the Instagram post, the baby is pictured lying in a bassinet while wearing a knitted floral hat and a beige onesie.

A blanket embroidered with the child's name in gold writing - Tove - can be seen delicately perched on the bassinet.

The mother and stepfather of Charlie McDowell were reportedly spotted visiting the baby in the hospital not long after the birth.

Emily in Paris 2024 Netflix series with Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini in the episode Roman Holiday. Picture: Alamy

The announcement of the child via surrogacy follows on from Lily's social media tribute to her famous father on his birthday, where she wrote: "From a west coast star to the West End stage and everywhere in between, I'm so grateful to be by your side and for the support, experiences and love we have and will continue to share."

Lily was born in Guildford but grew up in Los Angeles and began acting at a tender age.

She landed the titular role of Emily in the hit Netflix comedy drama series Emily in Paris in 2020. The series, which follows the life of an American marketing executive who moves to Paris, has been renewed for a fifth season.

While season four centered on Emily's move to Rome to open a new office, the location for the first season is yet to be revealed.