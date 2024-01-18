'I want to vomit': Emma Raducanu knocked out of Australian Open after suffering medical drama

Raducanu fell ill during her Australian Open defeat. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after suffering breathing difficulties and complaining that she wanted to vomit.

The former US Open champion clutched her chest and abdomen before calling her trainer after just two games into the deciding set.

The 21-year-old had her blood pressure taken and took some pills before resuming play against China's Wang Yafan.

Raducanu had fought back from a set down, making the score 6-4 4-6, but lost the final set 6-4 in a three hour contest.

After losing the first two games, she struggled to breathe and told her support box "I want to vomit".

Emma Raducanu has been defeated after complaining of health problems. Picture: Getty

She managed to recover physically, battling to 5-4 after winning consecutive games before ultimately being overcome by Wang, a former top 50 player now ranked at 94.

The Melbourne clash was only Raducanu's fourth match since an eight month layoff in which she underwent surgery three times.

She will have every reason to be pleased with how she rallied physically despite her discomfort, and she thanked fans for their backing.

Raducanu was put on the small 1573 court, forcing supporters to queue out of each entrance to see her.

The defeat leaves just Cameron Norrie as the only Brit in the tournament down under. Katie Boulter and Jack Draper have already been knocked out.