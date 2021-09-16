Emma Raducanu REUNITED with parents after HISTORIC US Open win

Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents after her historic US Open win. Picture: Splash News / Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Emma Raducanu has been reunited with her parents after they were stopped from watching her historic US Open victory in New York due to Covid travel restrictions.

Britain's latest tennis sensation was pictured beaming from ear to ear after finally landing back home and seeing her mum and dad for the first time since winning her maiden Grand Slam.

The teenage history-maker posed for the cameras with her father Ian by holding their arms aloft in the air and embracing one another outside their Bromley home on Thursday morning.

He said he was relieved to have her home and showed his pride by hugging his daughter in front of photographers.

However, her mother Renee appeared to choose not to join in on the media parade with the superstar.

Raducanu returned to Kent five days after becoming the first-ever qualifier in both men's and women's tennis to win a Grand Slam, and the first British woman to win a major title in 44 years.

She told reporters outside her home: "It's a great feeling to be home. I've been away for seven weeks so it's nice to be back.

"It was nice [to hug her parents]. Nice to see them again."

The now-23rd ranked teen sensation added that she has not thought about any celebration parties or reunions with friends, but will "just enjoy it" for now while she relaxes and recovers.

Shortly after her mesmerising display in the final at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu told the press she "would have loved" her parents to be there to watch her play.

The Grand Slam winner told reporters that she wished Renee, originally from China, and Ian, originally from Romania, could have been in New York so they could "celebrate together".

However, she added that the pair had been closely watching her incredible performances from home and were "very proud" following Saturday's victory over her 19-year-old Canadian rival Leylah Fernandez.

The 18-year-old Brit - who was born in Canada but moved to the UK with her parents aged two and now lives in Kent - also joked that she was happy to earn praise from her "very tough to please" father.

Her parents were unable to travel to New York due to coronavirus travel restrictions between Britain and the USA.

With the States still suffering heavily at the hands of the Delta variant, entering the country from the UK requires a special exemption visa, which can be complex to get hold of.